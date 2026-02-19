Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3018737https://zeenews.india.com/india/afghanistan-under-new-taliban-rule-15-day-jail-term-imposed-for-assaulting-wife-but-only-if-she-is-wounded-3018737.html
NewsIndiaAfghanistan: Under new Taliban rule, 15 day jail term imposed for assaulting wife, but only if she is ‘wounded’
AFGHANISTAN

Afghanistan: Under new Taliban rule, 15 day jail term imposed for assaulting wife, but only if she is ‘wounded’

Afghanistan’s new Taliban criminal code allows only limited punishment for 15 days for wife beating and class based justice, sparking global human rights concerns.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Ritu Kumari|Last Updated: Feb 19, 2026, 05:18 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Afghanistan: Under new Taliban rule, 15 day jail term imposed for assaulting wife, but only if she is ‘wounded’File Image: X

Afghanistan: In a deeply controversial move, Afghanistan’s Taliban leadership has introduced a sweeping new criminal code that critics say entrenches inequality and severely curtails women’s rights.

The 90-page code, reportedly signed by Taliban supreme leader Hibatullah Akhundzada, has drawn sharp criticism from rights groups. According to reports, the framework divides society into hierarchical categories  including religious scholars (ulama), elites (ashraf), middle class and lower class with legal consequences varying based on social standing rather than the nature of the crime.

Under the provisions, religious scholars are said to receive lenient treatment, often limited to advice, while harsher penalties including imprisonment or corporal punishment may apply to those from lower social categories for similar offences.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The code, referred to as De Mahakumu Jazaai Osulnama, has reportedly been circulated across courts in the country. Rights group Rawadari said the document consists of 119 articles and formalises significant changes to criminal procedure.

Particular concern has been raised over provisions related to women. The code reportedly allows a husband to face punishment for physically assaulting his wife only if severe injuries, such as visible wounds or bruising caused by a stick can be proven. Even in such cases, the maximum penalty cited is 15 days’ imprisonment. The burden of proof rests on the woman.

Further, Article 34 reportedly states that a woman could face up to three months in prison if she leaves her husband’s home without permission and refuses to return when asked. Relatives who shelter her may also face legal consequences.

The code has also been criticised for language referencing “slaves” and for provisions permitting certain physical punishments by husbands, “masters”, or religious authorities under specific categories of penalties.

Children, too, are not fully shielded under the framework. While severe physical harm such as fractures or torn skin is prohibited, lesser forms of corporal punishment by teachers are reportedly not explicitly barred.

Human rights observers say the new legal framework marks a significant shift in Afghanistan’s justice system, raising serious concerns about equality before the law and the protection of vulnerable groups.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Cyber crime
Shivam Sahu 13 min 14 sec viral MMS: Husband nabbed for blackmailing wife
Rajpal Yadav
Rajpal Yadav shares first social media post after bail
Technology
Vivo V70, V70 Elite launched in India with OriginOS; Check specs, price
India's first electric car
India’s first electric car: Meet ‘Lovebird’ from 1993, which laid EV platform
West Indies vs Italy
West Indies storm into Super 8s with dominant 42-run win over Italy
Priyanka Chopra
Throwback Thursday: Priyanka Chopra calls Namrata Shirodkar 'Queen'
Total Lunar Eclipse 2026
Total Lunar Eclipse 2026: Date, time, where to watch, and visibility in India
BSE
Sensex crashes 1,236 points; sharpest fall in over 2-weeks amid global tension
Saina Nehwal
Saina Nehwal breaks silence on Parineeti Chopra unfollowing her
Aludecor
Aludecor claims to have introduced India’s largest free ACP testing initiative