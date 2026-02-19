Afghanistan: Under new Taliban rule, 15 day jail term imposed for assaulting wife, but only if she is ‘wounded’

Afghanistan: In a deeply controversial move, Afghanistan’s Taliban leadership has introduced a sweeping new criminal code that critics say entrenches inequality and severely curtails women’s rights.

The 90-page code, reportedly signed by Taliban supreme leader Hibatullah Akhundzada, has drawn sharp criticism from rights groups. According to reports, the framework divides society into hierarchical categories including religious scholars (ulama), elites (ashraf), middle class and lower class with legal consequences varying based on social standing rather than the nature of the crime.

Under the provisions, religious scholars are said to receive lenient treatment, often limited to advice, while harsher penalties including imprisonment or corporal punishment may apply to those from lower social categories for similar offences.

The code, referred to as De Mahakumu Jazaai Osulnama, has reportedly been circulated across courts in the country. Rights group Rawadari said the document consists of 119 articles and formalises significant changes to criminal procedure.

Particular concern has been raised over provisions related to women. The code reportedly allows a husband to face punishment for physically assaulting his wife only if severe injuries, such as visible wounds or bruising caused by a stick can be proven. Even in such cases, the maximum penalty cited is 15 days’ imprisonment. The burden of proof rests on the woman.

Further, Article 34 reportedly states that a woman could face up to three months in prison if she leaves her husband’s home without permission and refuses to return when asked. Relatives who shelter her may also face legal consequences.

The code has also been criticised for language referencing “slaves” and for provisions permitting certain physical punishments by husbands, “masters”, or religious authorities under specific categories of penalties.

Children, too, are not fully shielded under the framework. While severe physical harm such as fractures or torn skin is prohibited, lesser forms of corporal punishment by teachers are reportedly not explicitly barred.

Human rights observers say the new legal framework marks a significant shift in Afghanistan’s justice system, raising serious concerns about equality before the law and the protection of vulnerable groups.