Africa's geopolitical landscape is rapidly evolving, from multipolar rivalries and resource nationalism to transactional power plays; the continent's vast critical mineral reserves emerge as a pivotal battleground.

Africa is smartly adapting its geopolitics in a chaotic world by using multipolarity, resource nationalism, and deal-by-deal diplomacy to gain more power amid uncertainty.

Challenges like falling democracies, Sahel coups, endless wars such as Sudan, debt burdens, and climate disasters have weakened old group alliances, driving African countries to make one-on-one deals with rivals like the US, China, Russia, and Gulf states fighting over minerals, ports, and gain influence.

Resource nationalism is gaining ground in the African Continent with the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC)'s cobalt export bans and Zimbabwe's lithium retention rules.

Countries are demanding local processing plants over raw exports to gain more value. The African Union is pushing unified strategies, such as its critical minerals roadmap for joint bargaining, while South-South pacts, like India-Africa MoUs for tech transfers, help turn vulnerabilities into leverage.

Regional blocs, including the Sahel's Alliance of Sahel States, demand enforceable solidarity through shared security and mineral pacts, boosting Africa's bargaining power.

Inda’s Critical Minerals Mission

India, through its ambitious National Critical Mineral Mission, is leveraging the evolving African geoplotics to build strategic partnerships across nations like the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), Zambia, and Mozambique, offering transparent technology transfers and capacity-building in contrast to China's debt-laden dominance.

India's National Critical Mineral Mission (NCMM), approved in early 2025, aims to secure supplies of over 30 minerals essential for EVs, renewables, defence, and semiconductors by cutting 100% import reliance amid China's dominance.

The strategy blends aggressive domestic exploration, mine acquisitions ,targeting Africa like DRC cobalt and Zambia copper, battery and e-waste recycling, research and development hubs for value addition and creating jobs, while leveraging partnerships that align with Africa's resource nationalism.

India-Africa energy ties

India has advanced critical minerals partnerships with Africa through high-level visits and deals. In March 2025, Indian Mines Ministry officials visited the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) to negotiate cobalt-copper supply pacts after President Félix Tshisekedi's Delhi trip, with joint ventures in Tenke Fungurume mines.

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal in October 2025, finalised Zambia's allocation of 9,000 sq km exploration blocks for copper-cobalt, reciprocated by President Hakainde Hichilema's New Delhi summit.

Similarly, during the Africa-India Summit in 2025, held virtually in December in New Delhi, eased for critical minerals collaboration amid global supply chain tensions.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address during the India-Africa summit highlighted Africa's 30% share of global reserves, securing MoUs with Mozambique for graphite and rare earth minerals, Zimbabwe deal for lithium, copper and cobalt blocks with Zambia and manganese processing with South Africa, targeting $150 billion investments by 2030 through G2G and private deals, alignning with India’s ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ vision.

The growing closeness between India and Africa was paved with PM Narendra Modi's 2025, landmark three-nation tour with his first-ever visit to Ethiopia, where he held bilateral talks with Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, addressed Parliament, signed MoUs on debt restructuring and digital infrastructure, and received Ethiopia's highest civilian award, further elevating ties to a strategic partnership.

Reciprocal high-level exchanges, such as DRC President Félix Tshisekedi's Delhi visit and Zambia's President Hakainde Hichilema's New Delhi summit alongside South Africa's Cyril Ramaphosa's India trip, accelerated the way for minerals MoUs, aligning India's NCMM with Africa's green minerals strategy for tech transfers, renewables, and BRICS synergy while countering unilateralism.

Countering China in the Rare Earth Race

Beijing controls over 90% of world processing, though Africa has huge untapped reserves. New Delhi, through its National Critical Mineral Mission, fair partnerships with technological help, local factories, and no debt traps, unlike China's loans-for-resources model, countering China’s dominance in the rare earth milerals race.

2025 was beneficial in India-Africa ties, securing deals with DRC for cobalt and rare earths, Zambia for copper, and pacts from PM Modi's Ethiopia visit, plus the India-Africa Summit, which shows India’s growing closeness with African countries.

With the ongoing China-US rivalry, with Trump tariffs sparking China's export bans on rare earths and magnets, forcing a trubulant 2026 truce. India, with its African deals, breaks China’s hold and strengthens Global South bonds.







