AFSPA Extended Across Manipur, Except 13 Police Station Areas: MHA

The Union Home Ministry on Sunday extended the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) in Manipur for six months, covering the entire state except for the jurisdictions of 13 police stations. The decision was taken in view of the prevailing law and order situation.

The development comes as Manipur remains under President’s Rule since February 13, following the resignation of Chief Minister N Biren Singh amid prolonged ethnic violence. The BJP-led government, in power since 2017, collapsed after nearly 21 months of unrest that has claimed over 250 lives since May 2023.

A notification issued by the ministry stated, "Whereas the central government after review of the law and order situation in the state of Manipur, in exercise of the powers conferred by Section 3 of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958 (28 of 1958) declares the entire state of Manipur, excluding the areas falling under the jurisdiction of the following 13 (thirteen) police stations of 5 districts, as 'disturbed area' for a period of six months with effect from 01.04.2025, unless withdrawn earlier."

Often criticised as draconian, AFSPA grants sweeping powers to armed forces in disturbed areas, including the authority to search, arrest, and use force, including lethal measures, without prior approval.

The police station areas exempted from AFSPA enforcement include Imphal, Lamphal, City, Singjamei, Patsoi, Wangoi, Porompat, Heingang, Irilbung, Thoubal, Bishnupur, Nambol, and Kakching.

In addition to Manipur, AFSPA was extended for six months in eight districts of Nagaland and 21 police station areas in five other districts of the state. The law was also imposed in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tirap, Changlang, and Longding districts, along with three police station areas in Namsai district, effective from April 1.