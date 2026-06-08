After 2 years, INDIA bloc returning to the table in Delhi: Who’s in, who’s out and what’s on the agenda?

New Delhi: The Opposition INDIA bloc is meeting today in the national capital and bringing together 23 political parties at a time when the alliance is trying to reset its approach after a series of electoral setbacks and changing political equations. Scheduled at 12 noon at the Constitution Club in the national capital, the meeting is being held nearly two years after the last gathering of the bloc.

The recent election results in five states (Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Puducherry and West Bengal) have changed the mood in the Opposition camp. Parties such the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and the Trinamool Congress (TMC) have lost the election. It has pushed the alliance to think again about how it moves forward in the next round of elections.

TMC chief and former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has reached New Delhi for the meeting, which is expected to witness the presence of senior leaders from across the Opposition spectrum. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray and TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee are among those expected to attend the meeting.

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Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said that 23 parties are expected to participate, though a few have expressed their inability to attend. He also said that several parties that are not physically present have expressed opposition to government policies, particularly those related to voting rights, economic challenges, inflation, unemployment concerns and foreign policy decisions.

Differences within bloc surface before meeting

Even as the meeting brings together a large number of Opposition parties, differences within the bloc have not gone away. The Communist Party of India (Marxist) or CPI (M), which lost Kerala to the Congress, has expressed dissatisfaction over the latter’s statements during the election campaign in the state, particularly on issues related to coordination within the alliance.

CPI(M) leader Hannan Mollah said the Congress carries greater responsibility as the largest party in the alliance. He also said that leadership requires bringing all partners together rather than targeting them.

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CPI(M) General Secretary MA Baby had earlier written to the Congress seeking clarification on these concerns. Despite these differences, the Left party will attend the meeting. MP John Brittas will represent the party in the meeting.

DMK, AAP stay away

The DMK has chosen not to attend the meeting. Party spokesperson Saravanan Annadurai told IANS that the decision was taken because the party did not want to participate in a forum where the Congress is present, accusing it of political opportunism and lack of trust in past cooperation.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which was earlier part of the INDIA bloc, has also stepped away from the alliance. Its Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said the party is no longer part of the bloc and therefore would not comment on its internal meeting.

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Earlier, AAP leaders had also accused the Congress of weakening regional parties and working in coordination with the incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), an allegation that further increased the distance between the two parties.

What will be on the table at the meeting?

Several issues are expected to come up for discussion during the meeting. The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter lists is expected to be high on the agenda. Opposition parties have alleged that the exercise could remove eligible voters from the rolls. Delimitation is also on the agenda. Several regional parties say the exercise could change the number of seats allocated to different states.

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The alliance is also expected to take up the alleged misuse of investigative agencies and the issue of paper leaks, which Opposition parties have repeatedly raised in Parliament and public forums. Along with this, leaders are likely to discuss a broader strategy for upcoming state elections and the 2029 Lok Sabha elections.

Leadership and coordination

Ahead of the meeting, leaders across the alliance have emphasised on the need for better coordination. TMC’s Derek O’Brien said, “A shared purpose and clear intent is guiding the meeting. The INDIA is united. Several parties are attending its meeting with a spirit of cooperation.”

The alliance is grappling with questions of leadership and coordination. Several parties want a stronger central structure, while others believe regional partners should have an equal role in decision-making.

While the bloc continues to claim it is united, the meeting will test how far its partners can agree on strategy, leadership and political messaging in a fast changing Opposition space.