/'After 26 days of hunger, do I still need to prove my sincerity?': Sonam Wangchuk

Activist Sonam Wangchuk on Friday strongly responded to criticism over his decision to end his 26-day hunger strike in support of students protesting the alleged NEET paper leak, saying he did not need anyone's "character certificate" to prove the sincerity of his protest.
In a video message shared on social media, Wangchuk expressed disappointment over suggestions that he had compromised or struck a deal before calling off his fast.
"After 26 days of fasting for the sake of students, losing 11 kilograms of body weight in which I have also lost muscle mass and my organs and brain reached the verge of irreversible damage, and doing all this in the scorching heat of Delhi after coming from the bitter cold of Ladakh, do I have to seek a character certificate from anyone about how sacred my fast was, about whose hands I broke it at, or whether I made a deal or not?... Shame on a country that produces such minds, from which such vile thoughts spring," Wangchuk said.
AFTER 26 DAYS OF HUNGER DO I NEED TO PROVE MY SINCERITY !!!— Sonam Wangchuk (@Wangchuk66) July 24, 2026
Do please watch and help spread the word. Find the full 22 minutes video on my YouTube Channel: Sonam Wangchuk pic.twitter.com/6CO3tjZsSD
He added that many people criticising him were unaware of the circumstances he and his family had faced over the past two weeks.
"I don't blame anyone because most of you lack knowledge of what circumstances I have been through, what my family has been through in the past week or two... So before listening to anyone, be sure to look at their background. Do they hold any grudges? Are they from a political party that has grudges against another political party, or are they a neutral person? If they are neutral, then definitely listen to them," he said.
Wangchuk ended his 26-day hunger strike on Friday after receiving a written assurance from the Union Government on the NEET examination issue and broader reforms to the country's competitive examination system.
He broke his fast at Medanta Hospital in the presence of Union Ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh.
In another video message posted on X, Wangchuk said the two Union Ministers personally visited him to hand over the written assurance. He revealed that although the government had earlier offered verbal commitments, he had insisted on a formal written document, which delayed the end of his fast by two days.
Meanwhile, representatives of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), who met Union Ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh for nearly two hours, said the government had sought time until Saturday afternoon to consider their demand for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
(With ANI inputs)
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