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  • /'After 26 days of hunger, do I still need to prove my sincerity?': Sonam Wangchuk

'After 26 days of hunger, do I still need to prove my sincerity?': Sonam Wangchuk

In a video message shared on social media, Wangchuk expressed disappointment over suggestions that he had compromised or struck a deal before calling off his fast.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByShweta Kumari
Published: Jul 25, 2026, 08:11 AM IST|Updated: Jul 25, 2026, 08:11 AM IST
'After 26 days of hunger, do I still need to prove my sincerity?': Sonam Wangchuk
Image Credit: Photo Credit: Screen grab from the video on Sonam Wangchuk/X

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