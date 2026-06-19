/After 36 years, historic Brari Maej Temple reopens in Pulwama, echoes of faith

Pulwama, once known for terrorism and large-scale stone-pelting incidents, is now witnessing the ringing of temple bells as another historic shrine has reopened after a gap of 36 years. A centuries-old temple in Murran village of Pulwama district was reopened, marking a significant moment for the Kashmiri Pandit community. A large number of Kashmiri Pandits gathered at the temple to offer prayers to the Goddess, while many local Muslims also attended the ceremony and warmly welcomed the devotees who had travelled from different parts of the country.
The Murran area, which was once associated with stone-pelting, terror-related violence and frequent strikes, witnessed scenes reminiscent of the pre-1990 era. The atmosphere was marked by Hindu-Muslim brotherhood as temple bells echoed through the village and devotees participated in prayers and a Havan (ritual fire ceremony) dedicated to the Goddess.
Many Kashmiri Pandits became emotional during the event and expressed hope that the government would soon take concrete steps to facilitate their return to their homeland. Local Muslims stood in solidarity with the returning Pandits and urged them to come back and settle permanently in their native village.
The historic temple, known as 'Brari Maej', was once an important centre of faith for Kashmiri Pandits. However, after the outbreak of terrorism in 1989 and the subsequent exodus of the community, the temple fell into neglect and disrepair. With the improvement in the security situation, the shrine has now been restored and reopened, drawing a large number of devotees.
The prayer ceremony comes just days after thousands of Kashmiri Pandits gathered at Gopinath Ashram to participate in religious festivities, reflecting the growing revival of religious and cultural activities in the Valley.
Since the abrogation of Article 370, more than 200 historic temples that had fallen into disrepair during the 1990s have been restored. Kashmiri Pandits are increasingly visiting these sites to offer prayers and reconnect with their heritage.
In addition, a delegation of Kashmiri Pandits from India and abroad recently visited Kashmir under the 'Pragash Heritage Tour' and formulated a roadmap for the return of Kashmiri Pandits to the Valley.
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