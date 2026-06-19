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  • /After 36 years, historic Brari Maej Temple reopens in Pulwama, echoes of faith

After 36 years, historic Brari Maej Temple reopens in Pulwama, echoes of faith

A large number of Kashmiri Pandits gathered at the temple to offer prayers to the Goddess, while many local Muslims also attended the ceremony and warmly welcomed the devotees who had travelled from different parts of the country.

Written BySyed Khalid Hussain
Published: Jun 19, 2026, 03:08 PM IST|Updated: Jun 19, 2026, 03:08 PM IST
After 36 years, historic Brari Maej Temple reopens in Pulwama, echoes of faith

About the Author

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 24 years of experience. He is currently working as Chief Special Correspondent at Zee Media. He has extensively covered the Kashmir conflict for nearly two decades while reporting from across India Delhi, Jammu, Ladakh and Punjab.

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