/After 36 years, historic Brari Maej Temple reopens in Pulwama, echoes of faith

Pulwama, once known for terrorism and large-scale stone-pelting incidents, is now witnessing the ringing of temple bells as another historic shrine has reopened after a gap of 36 years. A centuries-old temple in Murran village of Pulwama district was reopened, marking a significant moment for the Kashmiri Pandit community. A large number of Kashmiri Pandits gathered at the temple to offer prayers to the Goddess, while many local Muslims also attended the ceremony and warmly welcomed the devotees who had travelled from different parts of the country.