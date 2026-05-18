After 43 years, PM Modi to land in Norway – What India is about to unlock has everyone watching

New Delhi/Oslo: India’s diplomatic calendar is set for a major moment as Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Norway today (May 18) after concluding his visit to Sweden. This is the first visit by an Indian prime minister to the nation in 43 years, a long break that now comes to an end with a push for trade, technology exchange and collaboration between the two countries.

The visit comes on the invitation of Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre and is being seen as an important step in strengthening India’s engagement with Nordic countries. PM Modi will reach Oslo with a packed schedule that includes bilateral talks, meetings with the Norwegian royal family and participation in business and research talks.

High-level talks and royal engagement

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On May 18, PM Modi will hold detailed talks with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre on a wide range of issues, including trade, climate action and emerging technologies. After the official talks, he is also scheduled to meet King Harald V and Queen Sonja as part of a formal courtesy meeting.

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Both leaders are expected to take part in the India-Norway Business and Research Summit, where talks will concentrate on investment opportunities, innovation and cooperation in sectors associated to the blue economy. Several new agreements are expected to be discussed during the event.

From oceans to outer space

The India-Norway partnership has been strengthening across multiple areas, especially in climate-related technologies. Both countries are working together on carbon capture, offshore wind energy and sustainable marine resources under the blue economy model.

A major feature of the partnership is the increasing cooperation in the space sector. The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has installed antennas at the KSAT facility in Svalbard, Norway. Completed in 2026, the project has strengthened communication capabilities for India’s space missions and is expected to open new opportunities for joint work in space technology.

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Officials from both sides are expected to explore ways to further advance this collaboration during the visit.

India-Nordic Summit in Oslo

The second major event of the visit will take place on May 19 in Oslo, where PM Modi will attend the Third India-Nordic Summit. The meeting will bring together leaders from five Nordic countries, including Norway, Denmark, Finland, Iceland and Sweden.

The summit will prioritise strengthening economic cooperation, green energy transitions and international supply chain partnerships. Trade between India and Nordic countries has reached around $19 billion, with nearly 700 Nordic companies operating in India across sectors such as energy, technology and manufacturing.

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The talks are expected to build on existing partnerships while exploring new areas of collaboration in clean energy, innovation and sustainable development.

A visit after four decades

The importance of this trip also lies in its timing. The last Indian prime minister to visit Norway was Indira Gandhi, who made an official trip in June 1983. Since then, no Indian prime minister had visited the country, making this journey after more than four decades an important diplomatic milestone.

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With PM Modi’s visit, India is looking to strengthen its position in Europe’s Nordic region while also expanding cooperation in sectors that are influencing economic and environmental policies across the world.

Increasing global cooperation

India and Norway have been working on climate change, renewable energy and maritime development in recent years. The present visit is expected to give further direction to these efforts, especially in areas where technology and sustainability meet.

As both countries prepare for high-level talks in Oslo, the emphasis is on building practical partnerships that go beyond traditional diplomacy and move into long-term cooperation in science, energy and international trade.