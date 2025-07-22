After 62 Glorious Years Of Service, India’s Legendary MiG-21 Fighter Jet Set To Retire - DNA Decodes

In a significant move, the Indian Air Force (IAF) has officially announced the retirement of its iconic MiG-21 fighter jets. The aircraft, which has served the nation since 1963, will take its final flight on September 19, 2025 from the Chandigarh Air Base, home to the IAF’s 23rd Panther Squadron.

Nicknamed the "AK-47 of the skies" for its precision and reliability, the MiG-21 has safeguarded India’s airspace for over six decades. Initially used for surveillance in the 1965 war due to a lack of trained pilots, the jet proved its mettle in the 1971 India-Pakistan war by downing 13 Pakistani aircraft with only one loss. It also played a crucial role in the 1999 Kargil War and the 2019 Balakot airstrikes, where Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman famously shot down a Pakistani F-16 using his MiG-21 Bison.

In today's DNA, Zee News Managing Editor, Rahul Sinha decorded the glorious years of India’s Legendary MiG-21 Fighter Jet.

Watch Today's Full Episode

Despite its valor, the MiG-21’s history is also marred by frequent crashes, earning it the grim title of "flying coffin." Still, it remains the world’s oldest operational fighter jet, with several countries like Syria, Libya, North Korea, and Cuba still using modified versions. Others, such as Yemen and Uganda, continue flying its original version.

Interestingly, civilians in some countries can now purchase retired MiG-21s for display, subject to strict demilitarization and licensing.

Designed by Artem Mikoyan and Mikhail Gurevich, the aircraft’s name stands for MiG – Mikoyan-Gurevich. Globally, over 11,500 units have been produced and used by more than 60 countries.

As India prepares to bid farewell to this legendary warbird, the MiG-21’s legacy of bravery, sacrifice, and excellence will remain deeply etched in the golden pages of the Indian Air Force’s history.