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After Aadhaar, Passport rejected as a citizenship document: What constitutes proof of Indian citizenship?

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has officially stated that a passport is primarily a travel document, not a standalone proof of citizenship. 

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Akash Sinha
Published: Jun 25, 2026, 10:53 AM IST|Updated: Jun 25, 2026, 10:57 AM IST
After Aadhaar, Passport rejected as a citizenship document: What constitutes proof of Indian citizenship?
Image Credit: File Photo/PTISource: Bureau

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