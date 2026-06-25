/After Aadhaar, Passport rejected as a citizenship document: What constitutes proof of Indian citizenship?

Amid the infiltration from Bangladesh and Myanmar, the debate around citizenship in India has gained prominence. The debate spills to cover the documents required to prove citizenship. The issue has reignited because the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has officially stated that a passport is primarily a travel document, not a standalone proof of citizenship. This announcement adds to a growing list of government and judicial directives distinguishing between documents of identity and formal proof of nationality. In fact, the Passport Act 1967 says that passports can be given to non-citizens.
The statement comes at a time of heightened public focus on the hierarchy of documents following recent judicial observations. Earlier, in a case concerning the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, the Supreme Court of India ruled that Aadhaar is not conclusive proof of citizenship, but rather a document of identity.
The MEA’s clarification highlights a nuanced legal reality. While a passport is issued only to citizens, the process of its issuance involves an inquiry by the state rather than serving as an inherent certificate of citizenship. Under the Passport Act, authorities must satisfy themselves of an applicant’s citizenship status, but the document itself functions as a travel permit under international law.
This distinction is mirrored in the status of other common documents.
Aadhaar: Mandated by the UIDAI to verify residency for 182 days prior to application, it is explicitly categorised as an identity document. The Supreme Court has underscored that it should not be treated as evidence of nationality.
Voter Identity Cards: While Voter ID cards are restricted to citizens under the Representation of the People Act, 1950, these cards serve to confirm electoral enrollment rather than function as independent proof of citizenship.
PAN Cards: Strictly an administrative tool for tax compliance, the PAN card holds no weight as a document of nationality.
Legal experts note that India does not possess a single, universally recognised 'citizenship certificate' issued to every citizen at birth. When questioned in Parliament in 2020, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs declined to identify either PAN, Voter ID, Aadhaar and PAN - as definitive proof of citizenship.
Instead, the government maintains that citizenship is governed strictly by the Citizenship Act, 1955. Under this framework, citizenship is acquired through birth, descent, registration, naturalisation, or the incorporation of territory.
Because there is no foundational national citizenship card, Indian courts and administrative bodies generally rely on the 'totality of evidence'. In cases where citizenship is disputed, authorities may examine a variety of records, including birth certificates, parental lineage records, school certificates, and naturalisation documents, to establish a person’s status.
The legal system has historically operated on the presumption that individuals are citizens unless a specific dispute arises, at which point the evidentiary burden is assessed based on the specific circumstances of the individual. So far, a person is considered Indian if his parents, grandparents, and great-grandparents were born in India.
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