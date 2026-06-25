/After Aadhaar, Passport rejected as a citizenship document: What constitutes proof of Indian citizenship?

Amid the infiltration from Bangladesh and Myanmar, the debate around citizenship in India has gained prominence. The debate spills to cover the documents required to prove citizenship. The issue has reignited because the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has officially stated that a passport is primarily a travel document, not a standalone proof of citizenship. This announcement adds to a growing list of government and judicial directives distinguishing between documents of identity and formal proof of nationality. In fact, the Passport Act 1967 says that passports can be given to non-citizens.