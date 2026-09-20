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  • /After Akash Anand, BSP chief Mayawati snubs niece too; announces key role for Ishan

After Akash Anand, BSP chief Mayawati snubs niece too; announces key role for Ishan

BSP chief Mayawati said Akash Anand and Deepika Anand will remain away from party responsibilities, while Ishan Anand will be given a key organisational role, citing Kanshi Ram and BR Ambedkar’s principles on keeping family interests separate from public service.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 20, 2026, 03:56 PM IST|Updated: Sep 20, 2026, 03:56 PM IST
After Akash Anand, BSP chief Mayawati snubs niece too; announces key role for Ishan
Image Credit: IANS

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