After All-Party Meet, Opposition Gears Up To Raise Key Issues; Highlights Bihar Situation, Operation Sindoor

After attending the all-party meeting, Congress MP Pramod Tiwari on Sunday stated that the Opposition will raise several critical issues in Parliament, including Operation Sindoor, the situation in Bihar, concerns over foreign policy, and the rising cases of atrocities against Scheduled Castes and women under the current government.

Today, the government convened an all-party meeting ahead of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, which is set to begin tomorrow. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju urged both the ruling and opposition parties to work together to ensure the smooth functioning of the House.

Following the all-party meeting ahead of the Monsoon Session, Rijiju said that all political parties will jointly undertake the process related to the Justice Verma case and highlighted that it is a collective decision and not solely an initiative of the government.

"This is a very good opinion. The all-party delegations to different parties in the aftermath of Operation Sindoor had gone down very well, effectively and all those great experiences must be shared before the nation. We must welcome it," he added.

Meanwhile, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal said, "The country has come back from the brink of war and some third country is claiming credit for it, obviously, the nation is demanding answers," Badal said.

"Our party has raised its voice against the new system that Kejriwal has introduced to loot the land of farmers in Punjab and our protest will begin from tomorrow. We will not give even an inch of land to these looters," she added.

(With ANI inputs)