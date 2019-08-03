close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Jammu and Kashmir

After Amarnath Yatra, Machail Yatra suspended in Jammu and Kashmir over security reasons

A day after Amarnath Yatra was curtailed by the Jammu and Kashmir government in the backdrop of the alleged terrorist threat, the `Machail Yatra` to Goddess Durga shrine in Kishtwar district has also been suspended.

After Amarnath Yatra, Machail Yatra suspended in Jammu and Kashmir over security reasons
Representational Image

Kishtwar: A day after Amarnath Yatra was curtailed by the Jammu and Kashmir government in the backdrop of the alleged terrorist threat, the `Machail Yatra` to Goddess Durga shrine in Kishtwar district has also been suspended.

"Machail Yatra to Goddess Durga shrine in Kishtwar district of Jammu & Kashmir has been suspended," said Angrez Singh Rana, District Commissioner, Kishtwar.

Live TV

Thousands of people visit the shrine every year mainly from Jammu region. The yatra takes place in the month of August every year. Jammu and Kashmir government on Friday issued a security advisory asking pilgrims and tourists to immediately curtail their stay in the Valley and "return as soon as possible".

This came after a press conference was addressed by the Corps Commander of the Army and the DGP in which details of the weapons and ammunition recovered in the state were given.
 

Tags:
Jammu and KashmirAmarnath YatraMachail yatra
Next
Story

PM Modi inaugurates BJP's two-day training programme 'Abhyas Varga'

Must Watch

PT31M28S

Morning Zee: Watch top news stories of the day, Aug 3rd, 2019