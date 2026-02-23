After Angel Nuzhat, now Sarah Baloch: How the viral MMS scam funnel traps Indian users

Every 'Sarah Baloch viral MMS' link is a trap. She is a Pakistani lifestyle creator from Balochistan who has not leaked any video. Her image is weaponised without consent in a phishing campaign using fake 'Assam incident' headlines to push Indian users into malware. This is not a scandal; it is the latest operation in a global deepfake nudity epidemic.

Who is Sarah Baloch? What actually happened to her

Sarah Baloch documents rural Balochistan on TikTok and Instagram. In a criminal case, three men intercepted her during a content shoot, forcibly filmed her, then demanded money. When she refused, they circulated clips on WhatsApp to extort her. She filed a complaint; all three were arrested. That real case is now hijacked by scammers attaching her name to a fake 'Assam video' to push phishing links across India.

Why are Deepfake MMS videos flooding Social Media in 2026?

Sarah Baloch is one victim in a global epidemic. Europol estimates 90 percent of all online content could be synthetically generated by 2026. Deepfake incidents rose 257 percent between 2022 and 2024. Between 96 and 98 percent of all deepfake videos online are non-consensual intimate imagery and 99 to 100 percent of victims are women. AI nudification tools are now freely available, creating a factory-scale abuse machine that scammers weaponise alongside phishing infrastructure.

Trending Viral Videos searches: How the scam funnel actually works

Scammers do not create trends; they hijack them. The moment Sarah Baloch's name spiked on Google Trends, criminals plugged it into the same phishing infrastructure used against Angel Nuzhat, Aroob Jatoi, and Arohi Mim. Every trending viral video search runs the same four-stage funnel. The payload is never a video. The trigger is psychological: when millions appear to be searching for the same clip, volume feels like proof.

Stage 1 - Trend hijack: Scammers monitor Google Trends in real time and flood social media with the trending name within hours.

Stage 2 - The hook: Her blurred photo is paired with a caption like 'Assam viral video' to manufacture urgency for Indian users.

Stage 3 - The redirect chain: Clicking routes through 3–5 shady domains before delivering a malware APK or a fake login page that harvests your credentials.

Stage 4 - The payload: No video ever loads. Instead, spyware steals your UPI pins, intercepts OTPs, and auto-forwards the link to your entire contact list.

Legal Warning: Sharing these links is a criminal offence

India's IT Rules 2026 mandate platforms remove deepfake nudity within two hours, the world's tightest window. Forwarding such content under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita carries five years imprisonment. Pakistan's PECA 2016 is identical. Report links at cybercrime.gov.in. Sarah Baloch is a crime victim.

