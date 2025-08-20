Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2948860https://zeenews.india.com/india/after-attack-on-cm-rekha-gupta-during-public-meeting-in-delhi-here-s-what-kejriwal-said-2948860.html
NewsIndia
AAM AADMI PARTY

After Attack On CM Rekha Gupta During Public Meeting In Delhi, Here’s What Kejriwal Said

The Delhi Police have stepped up security at Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's residence following the attack on her earlier today.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Subhrajit Roy|Last Updated: Aug 20, 2025, 02:32 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

After Attack On CM Rekha Gupta During Public Meeting In Delhi, Here’s What Kejriwal SaidAam Aadmi Party convenor Arvind Kejriwal (left) and Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. (Photo: IANS)

Aam Aadmi Party convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday sharply reacted to the attack on Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, saying that differences of opinion and opposition are acceptable, but there can be no place for violence.

He also expressed confidence that the Delhi Police would take appropriate action.

In a post on X, former Delhi CM Kejriwal said, "The attack on Delhi's Chief Minister Rekha Gupta is highly condemnable. In a democratic system, differences of opinion and opposition are acceptable, but there can be no place for violence. I am confident that the Delhi Police will take appropriate action. I hope the Chief Minister is completely safe and healthy." 

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Attack

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta was attacked on Wednesday during the weekly public hearing at her official residence in Civil Lines. According to preliminary unverified information, the attacker shouted at the Chief Minister, slapped her, and began abusing her. 

 

The attacker has been arrested by the police and is being interrogated, although the motive behind the attack is not yet clear.

"One person apprehended and taken to Civil Lines Police Station in connection with attack on Delhi CM Rekha Gupta during Jan Sunvai at CM Residence," Delhi Police said in a statement. 

According to sources, the attacker has been identified as Rajeshbhai Khimjibhai Sakaria, 41, a resident of Rajkot in Gujarat. 

Delhi Congress Chief Reacts

Meanwhile, Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav, while condemning the alleged attack on Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, questioned women’s safety in the national capital, saying that if the Chief Minister is not secure, the safety of ordinary citizens is also at risk.

"This is very unfortunate. The CM leads the entire Delhi, and I think that the more such incidents are condemned, the less it is. But this incident also exposes women's safety. If the CM of Delhi is not safe, how can a common man or common woman be safe?" Yadav said.

The Delhi Police have stepped up security at Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's residence following the attack on her earlier today.

ALSO READ: Rekha Gupta 'Attacked': Rajesh's Mother Reveals SHOCKING Reason Behind Assault On Delhi CM | VIDEO

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK