After Attack On CM Rekha Gupta During Public Meeting In Delhi, Here’s What Kejriwal Said

Aam Aadmi Party convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday sharply reacted to the attack on Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, saying that differences of opinion and opposition are acceptable, but there can be no place for violence.

He also expressed confidence that the Delhi Police would take appropriate action.

In a post on X, former Delhi CM Kejriwal said, "The attack on Delhi's Chief Minister Rekha Gupta is highly condemnable. In a democratic system, differences of opinion and opposition are acceptable, but there can be no place for violence. I am confident that the Delhi Police will take appropriate action. I hope the Chief Minister is completely safe and healthy."

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Attack

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta was attacked on Wednesday during the weekly public hearing at her official residence in Civil Lines. According to preliminary unverified information, the attacker shouted at the Chief Minister, slapped her, and began abusing her.

The attacker has been arrested by the police and is being interrogated, although the motive behind the attack is not yet clear.

"One person apprehended and taken to Civil Lines Police Station in connection with attack on Delhi CM Rekha Gupta during Jan Sunvai at CM Residence," Delhi Police said in a statement.

According to sources, the attacker has been identified as Rajeshbhai Khimjibhai Sakaria, 41, a resident of Rajkot in Gujarat.

Delhi Congress Chief Reacts

Meanwhile, Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav, while condemning the alleged attack on Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, questioned women’s safety in the national capital, saying that if the Chief Minister is not secure, the safety of ordinary citizens is also at risk.

"This is very unfortunate. The CM leads the entire Delhi, and I think that the more such incidents are condemned, the less it is. But this incident also exposes women's safety. If the CM of Delhi is not safe, how can a common man or common woman be safe?" Yadav said.

The Delhi Police have stepped up security at Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's residence following the attack on her earlier today.

