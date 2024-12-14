After Atul Subhash Tragedy, Bengaluru Cop Dies By Suicide, Alleges Torture By Wife In Note

A Bengaluru police head constable tragically ended his life, leaving behind a note accusing his wife and father-in-law of harassment. The body of the 33-year-old Cop, who was serving at Hulimavu police station, was discovered on the railway tracks near Baiyappanahalli.

According to reports, he was in uniform at the time of his death. Originally from Bijapur, the constable had been dealing with ongoing personal challenges, as alleged in his suicide note.

Accusations Against Wife and In-Laws

In the note, the constable accused his wife and father-in-law of harassment and threats, with the latter allegedly endangering his life. This emotional turmoil believed to have led to the tragic incident. Authorities have launched an investigation, with the Baiyappanahalli Railway Police registering a case to uncover the details.

This incident comes just days after the shocking suicide of a 34-year-old techie in Bengaluru, who left a 24-page note and video accusing his wife and her family of extortion and harassment. The techie’s death had already triggered widespread outrage and brought to light the struggles men face in strained marital relationships.

Both cases have intensified public debates on the need for stronger legal protections for individuals, particularly men, in situations involving marital disputes. Advocates are urging policymakers to address these issues to prevent further tragedies and support those experiencing mental and emotional distress.

Authorities are continuing their investigation into the constable’s death, seeking to ensure justice is served in this heartbreaking case.

(Discussions on suicides can be triggering for some. But suicides are preventable. If you are looking for help, some suicide prevention helpline numbers in India are 011-40769002 from Sanjivini (Delhi-based, 10 am - 5.30 pm) and 044-24640050 from Sneha Foundation (Chennai-based, 8 am - 10 pm), +91 9999666555 from Vandrevala Foundation (Mumbai-based, 24x7).