'After Battle Of Baghpat...': Train Staff Turn Nizamuddin Railway Station Into WWE Ring With Belts And Flying Dustbins | Video Goes Viral

A video of a brawl between train staff is going viral on social media. In the footage, the staff can be seen violently clashing with one another, prompting netizens to compare the incident to the "Battle of Baghpat." The purported video, approximately a minute long, shows onlookers scrambling for safety as the altercation unfolds.

According to reports and social media users, the incident took place at Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station in Delhi and involved catering staff from a Vande Bharat Express train.

While some people attempted to intervene and stop the fight, their efforts appeared to be in vain.

In the video, train staff can be seen repeatedly hurling dustbins at each other, while some individuals used belts to attack others during the clash.

The minute-long clip also shows coolies and police personnel stepping in and trying to break up the fight.

The video captures the train staff's fight but also highlights the confusion and chaos it caused among passengers and vendors nearby. Some bystanders filmed the incident.

Netizens' Share Railway Station Fight Video

The video has since been shared widely on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), garnering strong reactions from users.

Sharing the footage, an X user wrote in the caption, "Forget Baghpat... New Nizamuddin Railway Station Fight is here."

"After battle of Baghpat comes Battle of Nizamuddin. Dustbin & belt fight. One for the history book," another user on X said.

The incident has sparked widespread debate online, with many questioning the professionalism and discipline of railway staff. As the video continues to circulate on social media, footage has drawn sharp criticism from users.