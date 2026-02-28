After being proven ‘kattar imaandar’ in court, Arvind Kejriwal & Manish Sisodia seek blessings of Lord Hanuman

Just a day after the Rouse Avenue Court cleared their names in the excise policy case and reaffirmed their reputation for uncompromising integrity, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, along with Punjab Prabhari and former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, offered prayers at the ancient Hanuman Temple in Connaught Place on Saturday.

Accompanied by Sunita Kejriwal, former Minister Satyendar Jain, MP Sanjay Singh, MLA Kuldeep Kumar, former MLA Durgesh Pathak and other senior leaders, they performed rituals and sought the blessings of Bajrang Bali for peace, courage and the well-being of all.

After offering prayers to Lord Bajrang Bali, AAP Convenor Arvind Kejriwal stated, “Today, along with my wife Sunita (Kejriwal) and other party colleagues, I bowed my head at the feet of Lord Bajrang Bali Ji at the Pracheen Hanuman Mandir located in Connaught Place. May the Lord maintain happiness, peace, and courage in everyone's life. May He bring welfare to all. Jai Bajrang Bali.”

Arvind Kejriwal further stated, “With the blessings of the people, Bajrang Bali and the Constitution framed by Babasaheb Ambedkar, all of us have received justice from the court.”

Echoing similar sentiments, senior leader and Punjab Prabhari Manish Sisodia said, “Those who have the blessings of Sankatmochan Hanuman upon them cannot be intimidated or defeated.”

As news spread about Arvind Kejriwal’s visit to the ancient Hanuman Temple, a large number of people from across Delhi gathered there to meet him. People shook hands with Arvind Kejriwal, took selfies and congratulated him on being cleared of false cases in court and regaining his image as a staunchly honest leader. Women, in particular, showed great enthusiasm to meet him. Many women placed their hands on Arvind Kejriwal’s head and blessed him with a long life.

Several women said that false cases had been fabricated to defame the Aam Aadmi Party and trap its leaders. They remarked that although the BJP is in government in Delhi today, the real Chief Minister of Delhi remains Arvind Kejriwal. They added that the people of Delhi are remembering Arvind Kejriwal from the depths of their hearts.

Former MLA Durgesh Pathak said, “There has been a special level of grace of Bajrang Bali upon the Aam Aadmi Party, our leaders and all of us, and it is due to His blessings that we have been cleared of all charges in this entire matter. This matter has now come to an end. From the very first day, we have been saying that truth must prevail, and ultimately that is what has happened. That is why we have come here to thank the Almighty and bow at His feet in gratitude.”

Responding to statements made by the BJP, Durgesh Pathak said, “Instead of issuing statements now, the BJP should apologise and bring this matter to a close. They should accept that they conspired, that they displayed pettiness and that they misused the country’s institutions. The BJP should apologise to the nation and assure that they will not do this again in the future. Rather than returning to the same cycle of conflict, the BJP should apologise and move forward.”