'After Bengal victory, Delhi is next stop': West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee takes aim at BJP ahead of polls

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday signalled her political ambitions beyond the state, telling Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers that after securing victory in Bengal, “the next step will be to head to Delhi,” according to party sources.

During an internal party meeting, Banerjee launched a sharp attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), accusing them of preventing President Droupadi Murmu from visiting the Ayodhya Ram Temple, citing her tribal background as the reason.

On the issue of the reported LPG shortage, the Chief Minister took a jibe at the Centre, saying, “They cannot provide gas during elections, but they can provide cash,” sources added.

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Banerjee also addressed law and order concerns, urging calm among her supporters. “Keep a cool head; they have brought in a large number of outsiders. We, however, want a peaceful election. Two of our boys have been arrested simply for chanting ‘Joy Bangla’,” she said.

The Chief Minister assured legal support to voters who may face issues after the publication of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) supplementary list, including those whose names might be removed from the voter list.

She further criticised the BJP for transferring over fifty officers in just three days ahead of the Assembly elections, warning that citizens have been left vulnerable. “Today, I wish to warn you: you are completely powerless. In just three days, they have removed fifty of our officers. If any untoward incident occurs, who will take responsibility? You have to take responsibility, Modi and Vanish Kumar,” she questioned, referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

West Bengal is preparing for Assembly elections to be held in two phases on April 23 and 29, with votes to be counted on May 4. The state Legislative Assembly has 294 seats, and Banerjee is expected to contest from Bhabanipur, setting up a repeat face-off with BJP leader and West Bengal Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari.

(With ANI inputs)