/After Bihar, now Assam announces to withdraw NEET protest cases, promises no future action against demonstrators

Guwahati: Bringing relief to several protesters who faced legal action during the agitation, the Assam government has decided to withdraw cases registered against people who took part in protests over alleged NEET-UG examination paper leak.
The state Home and Political Department announced on Monday (July 27) that no further police action would be taken against those involved in the protests and that the cases would be withdrawn according to the legal process.
The decision comes after negotiations between protest representatives and the government following a nationwide student movement against alleged irregularities in competitive examinations.
According to the government’s statement, five cases were registered in the state in connection with the protests, leading to the arrest of 13 people. The government said that cases registered before 6 pm on July 26 would be reviewed and steps would be taken to withdraw them.
“The process for withdrawing the registered cases, irrespective of the stage of the process within the State of Assam, will be initiated as per law promptly,” the Home and Political Department said.
The government also said the cases would be treated as closed and no future proceedings would be initiated against the protesters in connection with the agitation.
“With regard to arrests/detentions already made against the cases registered as stated above, the process of reviewing the arrests and releasing the arrested persons will be initiated expeditiously,” the statement added.
The announcement was shared by Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) chief spokesperson Saurav Das on social media. He said the move fulfilled main demands raised by protesters, including withdrawal of FIRs and protection from future legal action.
“Next up, Assam Government guarantees release of all arrested protesters, no FIRs or action in future and withdrawal of all existing FIRs,” he posted on X.
STATEMENT— Saurav Das (@SauravDassss) July 27, 2026
11:57 PM: After Bihar and Assam notifications, we have just been guaranteed that no authority will proceed against protesters in Rajasthan. No FIRs have been registered. None will be.
We are continuously working to ensure all other risky BJP/NDA states release…
In another post, Das said similar assurances had been received from Bihar and Rajasthan and that negotiations are continuing with other states.
“After Bihar and Assam notifications, we have just been guaranteed that no authority will proceed against protesters in Rajasthan. No FIRs have been registered. None will be. We are continuously working to ensure all other risky BJP/NDA states release notifications in the required language in protester's interest. We will never let any youth fight this alone!” he said.
He also said representatives of the government held talks with the protesting group and shared copies of the notifications issued by Assam and Bihar.
“Government's representatives met us. The meeting lasted for 2-3 hours. They shared copies of the Bihar and Assam notifications guaranteeing FIR withdrawals, no action in future and release of all detainees and arrestees,” he said.
He added that the talks are also underway for similar assurances from the Union government and other BJP-led states.
#Important: 1 AM update.— Saurav Das (@SauravDassss) July 27, 2026
Hours after our press conference, Government’s representatives met us. The meeting lasted for 2-3 hours. They shared copies of the Bihar and Assam notifications guaranteeing FIR withdrawals, no action in future, and release of all detainees and… pic.twitter.com/G7WcHHcfAs
The student agitation was called off on July 25 after former Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned from his post. Protesters had demanded accountability over alleged paper leaks and irregularities in the examination system.
The government had agreed with CJP representatives and activist Sonam Wangchuk on several points, including withdrawal of cases against protesters, preventing police action against students and bringing legislation to deal with paper leak-related offences.
The Assam government’s latest decision follows similar steps announced by other states after the protests. The move is expected to ease concerns among students and activists who faced police cases during demonstrations.
The controversy over examination irregularities had led to protests across several parts of the country, with students demanding stronger safeguards for competitive exams. The Centre has also announced measures to address paper leaks, including stricter legal provisions and reforms in the examination system.
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