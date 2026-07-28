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After Bihar, now Assam announces to withdraw NEET protest cases, promises no future action against demonstrators

The state Home and Political Department announced on Monday (July 27) that no further police action would be taken against those involved in the protests and that the cases would be withdrawn according to the legal process.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Jul 28, 2026, 03:55 AM IST|Updated: Jul 28, 2026, 03:55 AM IST
After Bihar, now Assam announces to withdraw NEET protest cases, promises no future action against demonstrators
Image Credit: Security personnel detain the protester who have come to the protest site to demonstrate against the recent NEET Paper leak and demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in Guwahati on July 25. (Photo: ANI)

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