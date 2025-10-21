After Bihar Seat-Sharing Snub, Will JMM Rethink Its Alliance Strategy In Jharkhand?

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), which leads the ruling coalition in Jharkhand, finds itself sidelined following a contentious seat-sharing arrangement in Bihar. The party had requested 16 seats as part of the Grand Alliance for the Bihar Assembly elections but was largely ignored by both the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Congress leadership until the eleventh hour, causing significant strain in their relationship.

On Diwali, the JMM formally withdrew from the Grand Alliance in Bihar, sparking speculation about the future of its partnership with the RJD and Congress in Jharkhand.

State minister and senior JMM leader Sudivya Kumar Sonu did not hold back in his criticism, accusing the RJD and Congress of “political betrayal”. He said, “We gave them a fair share in the Jharkhand Assembly elections. After forming the government, we even included an RJD MLA in the cabinet. Despite this, they have insulted us in Bihar. Their cunningness is intolerable.”

His comments have fuelled political chatter, with many suggesting that the rift over Bihar could impact the balance of power in Jharkhand.

JMM spokesperson Manoj Kumar Pandey echoed these sentiments, stating, “Somewhere, a situation of confusion has been created that has left us bewildered. We did not want to be excluded from the alliance and made every possible effort, but unfortunately, we failed in our attempts. It is sad and unfortunate that political deceit or broken trust was exercised against us, which could have adverse effects on the INDIA bloc.”

Congress leader Rakesh Sinha, while defending his party, acknowledged JMM’s claim, saying, “I believe the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha is a natural ally, and naturally, it should get seats in Bihar. However, what circumstances arose and what situations developed can only be explained by the leadership, whether from the RJD or the JMM. Discussions did take place, and two representatives from here also went to the talks. What happened there in Bihar, I am not aware, but JMM should have got seats in Bihar.”

According to political observers, the episode has left the JMM leadership deeply aggrieved. However, Chief Minister Hemant Soren, known for his political pragmatism, is expected to avoid any rash moves that could threaten the stability of the state government.

Analysts suggest that JMM may respond with a measured strategy, possibly by removing the RJD minister from the cabinet as a symbolic act of protest, without immediately severing the alliance.

Given that the JMM lacks a majority to govern on its own, distancing itself from the RJD would still require continued support from the Congress. Should Hemant Soren contemplate an independent course in the future, he might first seek to gain the backing of Congress and RJD MLAs to consolidate his position.

A senior political commentator noted, “He’s a seasoned player and will act only after assessing the full political picture.”

Experts anticipate that Soren will closely monitor the results of the Bihar elections and the broader political climate before making any definitive moves, likely after November.

(With inputs from IANS)