After Bombs And Briefings, India To Blow Whistle On Pakistan’s Terror Industry At FATF

New Delhi: Following the devastating Pahalgam terror attack and the thunderous retaliation by Indian forces under ‘Operation Sindoor’, India is no longer in a mood to play nice with Pakistan. With surgical precision and diplomatic clarity, New Delhi is preparing to lay bare the charade of Pakistan’s “counter-terrorism” stance before the international community.

Reports suggest that India is set to submit to the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), a global terrorist financing watchdog, a dossier of fresh and irrefutable intelligence that points to a thriving ecosystem of terror camps inside Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). This is not just about launching pads or safe houses; this is a full-blown terror industry being nurtured with state complicity.

Despite Pakistan’s desperate attempts to whitewash its image and parade its removal from the FATF Grey List in 2022 as a diplomatic victory, India’s revelations could push Pakistan right back under the scanner.

The FATF had warned that Pakistan’s compliance must be ongoing, especially in preventing financial networks that feed jihadist proxies. Islamabad apparently took that as a suggestion, not a requirement.

The pattern is familiar and damning. Each time Pakistan is grey listed, it trots out half-baked measures, stages symbolic arrests and freezes bank accounts that mysteriously get reactivated once international attention fades.

Meanwhile, UN-designated terrorist groups like the Lashkar-e-Taiba and the Jaish-e-Mohammed continue to operate openly under new names, with the blessings of Pakistan’s military-intelligence complex.

India’s upcoming dossier does not just document locations; it exposes logistics routes, financial conduits and communication channels – everything that connects Rawalpindi’s power corridors to the rifle butts in PoK jungles.

New Delhi has also redoubled its diplomatic offensive, urging global financial institutions – including the IMF and the World Bank – to rethink their generosity toward a country that uses international aid not for development, but for destabilisation. “You cannot expect peace if you are funding the arsonist,” an official sharply said.

With Operation Sindoor demonstrating India’s zero-tolerance for cross-border terrorism, the next phase is clear – call out the enablers and isolate the sponsors. Pakistan may keep pretending to be a victim of terrorism, but the world is beginning to see it for what it really is – the factory owner complaining about smoke.