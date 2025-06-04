After BrahMos, India’s Next Big Boom – Desi Artillery Shells That Could Shake Pakistan And Warn China

New Delhi: After sending shockwaves through Pakistan with the BrahMos missile during Operation Sindoor, India is gearing up to unleash another game-changer in its defense arsenal – this time, a 100% indigenous 155mm artillery shell developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

While also serving as a message to China, experts believe, it could strengthen India’s battlefield edge from the mountains of Ladakh to the Line of Control (LoC).

The DRDO has successfully developed and tested four variants of this next-gen artillery ammunition over the past two years. The move marks a massive step forward in India’s journey toward self-reliance in defense manufacturing, especially in the wake of global supply chain disruptions and ongoing conflicts like the Russia-Ukraine war.

India had largely relied on Russia and Israel for artillery shells until now. But with its own advanced 155mm ammunition nearly ready, that dependency may soon end. The DRDO has confirmed successful trials of high-explosive (HE), smoke and Dual-Purpose Improved Conventional Munition (DPICM) shells. The latter is designed for maximum area impact and is considered ideal for suppressing enemy positions.

The shells can be fired up to 32 km and weigh approximately 45 kg each. At nearly two feet in length, they meet, and in some aspects exceed, international standards. The user trials are slated for November 2025, and if cleared, mass production will begin for deployment across India’s armed forces.

This ambitious project in addition to being about military might, it is also a showcase of public-private partnership in defense. Under the DRDO’s Development-cum-Production Partner (DCPP) model, two companies, Jai Ammunition Ltd (a Reliance Infrastructure subsidiary) and Yantra India Ltd, a state-owned firm, have been shortlisted to co-develop and mass-produce the shells.

Both firms have worked closely with the DRDO over the past two years, and will now produce prototypes for the Indian Army’s evaluation. If approved, it could generate large-scale orders and help reduce India’s massive import bill on defense supplies.

India’s artillery ammunition market alone is projected to be worth over Rs 10,000 crore over the next decade, and that is not counting export potential. Countries looking for affordable, reliable and non-aligned defense equipment are already showing interest in Indian offerings, thanks to BrahMos’s proven success and now, these new shells.

The ability to deliver world-class firepower at competitive costs could make India a sought-after player in the global arms market, especially among nations unable or unwilling to rely on NATO or Russian supply chains.

Military experts say the timing is no coincidence. As tensions continue with China along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and with Pakistan across the LoC, this indigenous artillery development sends a message that India is ready, self-reliant and no longer dependent on foreign suppliers for core battlefield tools.

“What the BrahMos did in minutes during Operation Sindoor, these shells could now complement on a wider scale. And for China, this is a warning that India is fast reducing its dependency on your ally, Russia,” said a senior defense analyst.

If the November user trials go as planned, India will not only enhance its firepower but also take a major leap in its ‘Make in India’ and ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ (Self reliant) defense goals. The emergence of locally designed artillery shells, experts believe, could be a turning point militarily, economically and diplomatically.

The countdown to India’s next big bang has officially begun.