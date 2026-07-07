/After BrahMos Indonesia eyes Astra missiles: What’s on PM Modi’s Jakarta visit agenda

Following the successful performance of Indian air-to-air missiles during Operation Sindoor, Indonesia has decided to import the indigenous Astra missiles. Additionally, Indonesia will expand its inventory of the supersonic BrahMos missiles, with India agreeing to provide more batteries and support systems.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on an official visit to Indonesia, which is set to deliver some significant strategic and economic outcomes, with both countries preparing to deepen cooperation across defence, critical minerals, and infrastructure. According to sources, the visit will see several major announcements that reflect the growing trust and partnership between the two nations.
Apart from defence ties, in a strong endorsement of India’s election management system, India will support Indonesia in developing its own customized Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). This move is being seen as a major recognition of India’s robust and transparent electoral process on the global stage.
In the economic and strategic domain, both sides are working on critical mineral cooperation. India is expected to invest in the manufacturing of steel, nickel, and rare earth permanent magnets in Indonesia.
This partnership aims to build a more secure and diversified supply chain for these vital resources.
Another strategically important announcement involves maritime infrastructure. India and Indonesia will jointly develop Sabang Port, located in a highly significant position overlooking the Strait of Malacca, one of the world’s busiest shipping routes.
Notably, Sabang Port is just about 100 miles from India’s ambitious Great Nicobar Island port project, giving the collaboration important strategic depth for both nations in the Indo-Pacific region.
These developments come at a time when both India and Indonesia are looking to enhance their self-reliance in defence technology and reduce dependence on external supply chains for critical minerals. The joint development of Sabang Port is also being viewed as a step towards greater maritime connectivity and security cooperation in the Indian Ocean and Pacific regions.
PM Modi’s visit is expected to further elevate the already warm bilateral ties between the two large democracies. Indonesia, as a key neighbour in Southeast Asia and a major player in the ASEAN group, holds special importance in India’s Act East Policy and broader Indo-Pacific strategy.
More details and formal announcements are likely to be made during the visit itself, which are expected to open new avenues for long-term cooperation in defence, technology, and economic development. PM Modi's visit is being described by sources as one of the most substantive engagements between India and Indonesia in recent years, with outcomes that could have a lasting impact on both countries’ strategic and economic interests.
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