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After BrahMos Indonesia eyes Astra missiles: What’s on PM Modi’s Jakarta visit agenda

Apart from astra missiles, India and Indonesia will jointly develop Sabang Port, located near the Strait of Malacca. 

Edited By:Anjali Singh
Published: Jul 07, 2026, 10:54 AM IST|Updated: Jul 07, 2026, 11:05 AM IST
After BrahMos Indonesia eyes Astra missiles: What’s on PM Modi’s Jakarta visit agenda
Image Credit: Indonesia eyes Astra air-to-air missile with additional BrahMos missiles. (Image:

About the Author

Anjali Singh

Anjali Singh

Anjali Singh works as a Sub-Editor at Zee News. She holds a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication. She previously worked with Asian News International (ANI) and interned with The Indian Express. Her main areas of interest include Defence, Politics, and Geopolitics. She can be reached at anjali.singh@india.com

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