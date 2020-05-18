After Centre's decision to extend lockdown till May 31, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal says will release detailed plan on Monday

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday (May 17) welcomed the guidelines issued by the Centre accompanying the lockdown extension till May 31 and said that the guidelines for lockdown 4.0 were "largely in line with the proposal sent by the Delhi government".

"Centre's guidelines are largely in line with the proposal sent by Delhi govt based on suggestions of lakhs of Delhiites. We have used the lockdown period to prepare our healthcare system if Corona cases increase, but it is now time to relax the restrictions to some extent," Kejriwal tweeted.

"Delhi govt will prepare the detailed plan for Delhi based on the Centre's guidelines and announce it tomorrow (Monday)," he added.

The Delhi chief ministetr once again made it clear that he would take steps to reopen Delhi as much as possible in lockdown 4.0 but hinted that he would prefer a phased removal of the lockdown.

It may be recalled that on May 4, CM Kejriwal had said Delhi was prepared to ease restrictions "in places other than containment zones" because Delhi is "prepared in terms of hospitals and kits".

"The time has come to re-open Delhi. We will have to be ready to live with coronavirus," he had said.

Meanwhile, the Centre on Sunday (May 17) said that states and Union Territories can demarcate red, orange, and green zones in order to manage coronavirus COVID-19 containment activities from Monday (May 18).

Union Health Secretary Preeti Sudan sent a letter to all state chief secretaries and listed out the factors that the states must keep in mind while classifying districts in different zones and follow ground-level action.