After Days Of Suspense, Delhi Likely To Get New CM Tomorrow: Reports

Delhi New CM Announcement: After more than a week of suspense over the new Chief Minister of Delhi, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which returned to power in the national capital after 27 years, is likely to finalize and announce the head of the government in the national capital on Monday, according to media reports.

The legislative party meeting is likely to be held tomorrow, after which the new CM will be announced. The swearing-in ceremony of the new government is likely to be held on February 18, the reports further stated.

Following a thumping victory of the BJP in the recently concluded assembly polls in Delhi, high-level deliberations have been underway over the past few days to reach a consensus and finalize names for the top post.

Although there has been no confirmation of any name given by the saffron party’s top brass, several names, including Parvesh Verma, Ashish Sood, and Rekha Gupta, among others, have been doing the rounds as they are speculated to be top contenders for the CM’s chair.

Earlier, the BJP had announced that it would stake a claim to form the government in the national capital after Prime Minister Narendra Modi returned from his France and US visit. Out of 48 MLAs in the national capital, the BJP has shortlisted 15 names, and from them, nine will be selected for the Chief Minister, ministers, and Speaker positions.

The BJP swept aside the AAP, winning 48 of the 70 seats in the assembly polls. The Arvind Kejriwal-led party secured a mere 22 seats, with top leaders like Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, Saurabh Bharadwaj, and Satyendar Jain suffering defeats. The Congress drew a blank in the national capital for the third time in a row. The polling in the Delhi elections was held on February 5, and votes were counted on February 8.