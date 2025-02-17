Advertisement
BIHAR EARTHQUAKE

Earthquake In Bihar: After Delhi, Tremors Of 4.0 Magnitude Jolt Siwan

An earthquake jolted Bihar's Siwan with a magnitude of 4.0, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS). 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: Feb 17, 2025, 09:56 AM IST|Source: Bureau
An earthquake jolted Bihar's Siwan on Monday with a magnitude of 4.0, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS). The tremor was recorded at a depth of 10 km.

The earthquake were felt at 8:02 am today.

 

Hours earlier, the national capital and its adjoining National Capital Region (NCR) experienced an earthquake with a magnitude of 4.0 early Monday morning at a depth of 5 km. The strong tremors were felt at 5:36 AM, prompting residents to rush out of their homes in panic.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister urged everyone to stay alert for possible aftershocks.

"Tremors were felt in Delhi and nearby areas. Urging everyone to stay calm and follow safety precautions, staying alert for possible aftershocks. Authorities are keeping a close watch on the situation," PM Modi said.

