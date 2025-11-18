After Delhi Blast, Gujarat On Edge? Gir Somnath Dargah Raided, Weapons Recovered

Weapons were recovered from a dargah in Gir Somnath district of Gujarat. Police have recovered several weapons during the search of the premises of the Hazrat Kachhi Peer Baba Dargah, according to several reports. This comes against the backdrop of the car blast near Delhi's Red Fort metro station that went down on November 10, 2025, that shook the nation and led to 15 deaths.

The reports further suggest that the seized weapons include swords, axes, and several other items. The raid was led by the local police's Special Operations Group (SOG) team.

The raid also came as the National Investigation Agency (NIA) is probing the Red Fort blast.

Delhi Blast Case Probe

While NIA is on the case, making arrests and discoveries related to the explosion, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has intensified its probe into Al-Falah University, which came under scrutiny after the arrest of several doctors in connection with the Red Fort blast.

The Delhi car bomb explosion has been labeled a terrorist attack by the authorities. Furthermore, the suicide bomber, Dr Umar Un Nabi, a Kashmiri resident, was also associated with the university.

The suicide bombing that left 15 dead has also led to over two dozen injuries. The blast occurred in a moving Hyundai i20 car near the Red Fort.

Meanwhile, according to ANI, the NIA on Monday said it had arrested another key associate of the terrorist involved in the blast, who had allegedly "provided technical support for carrying out terror attacks by modifying drones and attempting to make rockets" ahead of the terror attack. Jasir Bilal Wani alias Danish, also a Kashmiri resident, was arrested from Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir by an NIA team that was in the Valley in the case.