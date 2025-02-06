After Delhi Exit Polls Shocker For AAP, BJP Says It Will Win.... Seats, Reviews Voting

Delhi Election Results 2025: A day after the exit polls, the Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday shared the number of seats it expects to win in the Delhi assembly elections. Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said that the party will win around 50 seats, a comfortable majority above the requisite 36 seats.

The Delhi BJP unit also reviewed voting for the Assembly polls. Sachdeva said that the people of Delhi have voted to join Prime Minister Narendra Modi's double-engine development of the city.

The BJP will win around 50 seats and form the government in Delhi after an unprecedented result on February 8, he claimed after the meeting. "The people of Delhi are fed up with the corruption-ridden, anarchic and incompetent rule of the Arvind Kejriwal led AAP and voted decisively against it," Sachdeva said.

The review meeting was held at the Delhi BJP office here for feedback from the candidates, their election agents and district presidents. The meeting was also attended by BJP leader Shiv Prakash, Delhi BJP election in-charge Baijayant Jay Panda, co-incharge Atul Garg as well as party MPs.

In most of the exit polls, the BJP is predicted to win around 36-55 seats while the Aam Aadmi Party may have to settle for 15-35 seats. Zee News' AI anchor Zeenia predicted 33-38 seats for the AAP and 31-36 seats for the BJP.

The Axis My India exit poll suggests that AAP may win between 15 and 25 seats, while BJP+ could secure 45 to 55 seats, and Congress may get 0 to 1 seat.

The Chanakya Strategies exit poll estimates AAP's seat share at 25-28, BJP+ at 39-44, and Congress at 2-3 seats.