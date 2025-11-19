Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2986987https://zeenews.india.com/india/after-deportation-from-us-nia-arrests-anmol-bishnoi-accused-of-baba-siddiqui-murder-2986987.html
NewsIndia
ANMOL BISHNOI

After Deportation From US, NIA Arrests Lawrence Bishnoi Gangster Brother

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested, Brother of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, following his deportation from the United States to India. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 19, 2025, 03:52 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

After Deportation From US, NIA Arrests Lawrence Bishnoi Gangster BrotherImage: ANI

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday arrested Anmol Bishnoi, brother and close associate of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, following his deportation from the United States to India. Anmol is the 19th accused taken into custody in connection with the alleged terror syndicate operated by Lawrence Bishnoi from behind bars, officials said.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Maoist encounter
Six Maoists Killed In Encounter A Day After Hidma's Death, Says Andhra Police
Sunfeast
Pottatte Padakkam! Neeraj Madhav Collaborates With Sunfeast Yippee Noodles
Bodoland Lottery Result Today
Bodoland Lottery Result 19-11-2025: Assam State Wednesday Lucky Draw SHORTLY
winter skirts
Stylish Wool Skirts to Keep You Warm
Delhi pollution
Supreme Court Flags Need To Postpone School Sports As Delhi Chokes
RRB Group D Exam City Slip 2025
RRB Group D Exam City Slip 2025 OUT At rrbcdg.gov.in- Check Direct Link Here
Technology
Cloudflare Outage 2025: Why OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Perplexity And X Went Down?
sweatshirts
Sweatshirts for Women to Rock This Winter 2025
Class 12 girl killed
Tamil Nadu: Class 12 Girl Stabbed To Death After She Refused Love Proposal
Delhi Red Fort blast
Red Fort Blast: Accused Dr Umar Spent 3 Hours In Parking Lot To Assemble Bomb