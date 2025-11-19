After Deportation From US, NIA Arrests Lawrence Bishnoi Gangster Brother
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested, Brother of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, following his deportation from the United States to India.
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday arrested Anmol Bishnoi, brother and close associate of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, following his deportation from the United States to India. Anmol is the 19th accused taken into custody in connection with the alleged terror syndicate operated by Lawrence Bishnoi from behind bars, officials said.
