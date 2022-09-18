After Devendra Fadnavis says 'Gujarat is no Pakistan' over Maharashtra losing Vendanta-Foxconn project, Aaditya Thackeray responds

New Delhi: A day after Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that "Gujarat is no Pakistan" amid a row over the shifting of the Vendanta-Foxconn project to the neighbouring state, Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray on Saturday (September 17, 2022) hit back at him and asked if Maharashtra is Pakistan.

"Is Maharashtra Pakistan that you drove the project to Gujarat? What mistake has the youth of Maharashtra done?," Aaditya, a former minister, said.

Fadnavis on Friday had said that the neighbouring state was "no Pakistan", and had accused the previous Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government of graft.

"Gujarat is no Pakistan. It is our brother. This is a healthy competition. We want to get ahead of Karnataka, and everyone. The Opposition's policy was to stop everything, and with such policy, Maharashtra could not beat Gujarat," the BJP leader had said.

The Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government has been facing the heat after the announcement earlier this week that the joint venture semiconductor project of the Indian conglomerate Vedanta and Taiwanese electronics giant Foxconn, proposed to be set up near Pune city earlier, will come up in Gujarat now.

The Uddhav Thackeray-led faction of the Shiv Sena, the NCP and the Congress, all constituents of the MVA, have been cornering the Shinde-BJP government over the Rs 1.54 lakh crore plant going to Gujarat.

