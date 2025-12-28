After Digvijaya Singh’s RSS Remark, Manickam Tagore Sparks Row With ‘Al Qaeda’ Comparison; BJP Reacts

Advertisement
NewsIndiaAfter Digvijaya Singh’s RSS Remark, Manickam Tagore Sparks Row With ‘Al Qaeda’ Comparison; BJP Reacts
DIGVIJAYA SINGH CONTROVERSIAL REMARK

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh's RSS remark engulfs a debate inside the grand old party. On Sunday, Congress MP Manickam Tagore said that  RSS is an organisation built on hatred.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 28, 2025, 07:18 PM IST|Source: ANI
Image: ANI

Equating RSS with Al-Qaeda, Tagore said, “"...The RSS is an organisation built on hatred, and it spreads hatred. There is nothing to learn from hatred. Can you learn anything from Al-Qaeda? Al-Qaeda, is an organisation of hatred. It hates others. What is there to learn from that organisation?”

The reaction came days after Digvijaya shared an old photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP veteran LK Advani, lauding the party's strength.

Tagore further said that the Congress party is 140 years old and has brought people together, so it should not learn from organisations driven by hatred.

“If you want to learn, learn from good people. There is the Congress party, which is 140 years old. The Congress brought people together. Mahatma Gandhi transformed the Congress party into a people's movement. Should this organisation learn from those organisations of hatred?," he added.

Reacting to Tagore’s statement, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said, "Congress has now gone berserk in its thirst for vote-bank politics. After insulting Hindu, Sanatan, Sena, Bharat, now they are targeting a nationalistic organisation also... In an organisation that has been working for the last 100 years for national dedication and national service, they are saying that these are terrorists, but they have nothing to say about the atrocities against Hindus in Bangladesh. They have placed votebank politics above everything else... This is an insult to all nationalists..."
 

