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  • /After F-35 hurdles, India eyes S-400-Su-57 combo: Meet the ‘kill chain’ that unleashes havoc and leaves enemies worried

After F-35 hurdles, India eyes S-400-Su-57 combo: Meet the ‘kill chain’ that unleashes havoc and leaves enemies worried

If India decides to bring the Su-57 into service, its integration with the S-400 Triumf air defence system, which is operated by the IAF, could create a networked air combat system built around real-time data sharing, according to defence analysts.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Tarique Anwar
Published: Jul 22, 2026, 06:28 AM IST|Updated: Jul 22, 2026, 06:28 AM IST
After F-35 hurdles, India eyes S-400-Su-57 combo: Meet the ‘kill chain’ that unleashes havoc and leaves enemies worried

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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