After facing flak over military-style uniform, Rajya Sabha marshals back to old traditional attire

New Delhi: A week after the military-style uniforms created controversy, Rajya Sabha marshals were on Monday seen back in their old traditional Indian attire - a bandhgala and a safa.

The first day of the winter session of Parliament (November 18) had a surprise for the Rajya Sabha members after two marshals, seen standing beside the seat of the Chairman, were seen wearing a blue uniform with a military-style cap and shoulder insignia.

The new attire drew flak from several army officers, including former Army chief General Ved Prakash Malik and former DGMO Indian Army Lieutenant General Vinod Bhatia.

"Copying and wearing of military uniforms by non-military personnel is illegal and a security hazard. I hope VP Secretariat, Rajya Sabha and Rajnath Singh will take early action," Malik had tweeted while Bhatia said, "An uncanny resemblance hope not by design."

Members of the House too were surprised to see the marshals in the new uniforms. "It has happened perhaps for the first time. At least I don't remember such change," a House member had said.

After a controversy over the new uniform erupted, Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu asked the Rajya Sabha secretariat to review the new uniform of the marshals.

"The secretariat of Rajya Sabha after considering the various suggestions has come out with a new dress code for marshals. But we have received some observations from some political as well as some well-meaning people. So I have decided to ask the Secretariat to revisit the same," Naidu had said while ordering the review of the dress code.

Sources said that Rajya Sabha secretariat decided to change the uniform of the marshal to coincide it with the landmark 250th session of the House.