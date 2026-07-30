/After Farooq Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti condemns Pakistan’s crackdown on PoK protesters

The unfolding situation in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir has drawn strong condemnation from mainstream political parties and leaders across Jammu and Kashmir. From National Conference president Farooq Abdullah and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti to various voices in the region, a rare consensus has emerged that the use of lethal force against peaceful protesters is unacceptable.
National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Wednesday sharply criticized the Central government’s silence over the killing of civilians in PoK, while PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti expressed deep anguish over the evolving situation and urged dialogue.
Mufti said, “The visuals emerging from across the LoC in the other part of Kashmir are deeply heartbreaking. It is painful to see peaceful protesters being met with brute force. The Government of Pakistan must adopt a more humane approach and choose dialogue over force. Reports suggest that the protesters' demands are genuine and deserve to be heard. No nation grows stronger by disempowering its own people or by silencing them at gunpoint. The government must end the crackdown and stop spraying bullets at peaceful protesters. Kashmiris deserve dignity, justice, and the right to be heard, not repression.”
Earlier, on July 29, Farooq Abdullah urged the Government of India to end its silence on the killing of civilians by Pakistani security forces in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and help stop the violence.
“If the Government of India considers PoK an integral part of the country, why is it silent? It must raise its voice over the reported killings and hardships faced by people there. I have not heard any statement from them,” he said. Abdullah also requested that the United Nations Human Rights Commission visit the region, document the situation, and help resolve the people’s problems, while appealing to the Prime Minister and External Affairs Minister to highlight the issue.
Leaders across the spectrum have underlined that the people of the region deserve dignity, justice, and the right to peaceful protest. They have called upon Pakistan to end the crackdown and address the genuine grievances of its citizens rather than silencing them through repression.
Protests in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (POJK) began in early June 2026 under the banner of the Jammu Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee (JKJAAC). What started as demands for subsidised flour and electricity, an end to elite privileges, and better governance soon expanded into a wider political movement. A key grievance remains the reservation of 12 seats in the 45-member POJK Legislative Assembly for Kashmiri refugees living in Pakistan proper—seats that protesters say allow Islamabad to influence the regional government against local sentiment.
On June 5, POJK authorities designated the JKJAAC a proscribed organisation under anti-terrorism laws. Internet and mobile services were suspended, and a heavy security presence was deployed, followed by violent clashes in Rawalakot that left dozens of civilians dead. By July 27, the cumulative death toll was reported near 40—mostly protesters—with dozens more injured, and the death toll is now said to have exceeded 80. Human rights groups, including Amnesty International, have condemned the use of lethal force, mass arrests, and communications blackouts, calling for independent investigations.
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