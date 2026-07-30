/After Farooq Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti condemns Pakistan’s crackdown on PoK protesters

Mufti said, “The visuals emerging from across the LoC in the other part of Kashmir are deeply heartbreaking. It is painful to see peaceful protesters being met with brute force. The Government of Pakistan must adopt a more humane approach and choose dialogue over force. Reports suggest that the protesters' demands are genuine and deserve to be heard. No nation grows stronger by disempowering its own people or by silencing them at gunpoint. The government must end the crackdown and stop spraying bullets at peaceful protesters. Kashmiris deserve dignity, justice, and the right to be heard, not repression.”