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  • /After Farooq Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti condemns Pakistan’s crackdown on PoK protesters

After Farooq Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti condemns Pakistan’s crackdown on PoK protesters

On July 29, Farooq Abdullah urged the Government of India to end its silence on the killing of civilians by Pakistani security forces in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and help stop the violence.

Written BySyed Khalid Hussain
Published: Jul 30, 2026, 03:10 PM IST|Updated: Jul 30, 2026, 03:10 PM IST
After Farooq Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti condemns Pakistan’s crackdown on PoK protesters
Image Credit: X/Mufti

About the Author

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 24 years of experience. He is currently working as Chief Special Correspondent at Zee Media. He has extensively covered the Kashmir conflict for nearly two decades while reporting from across India Delhi, Jammu, Ladakh and Punjab.

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