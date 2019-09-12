After Gujarat, Uttarakhand government reduces traffic violation fines under New Motor Vehicles Act

Dehradun: Following the steps of Gujarat government, Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat-led Uttarakhand government on Thursday announced a reduction in the fines under the new Motor Vehicles Act. This comes even as the Motor Vehicle (Amendment) Act 2019 was made effective from September 1, 2019, prompting traffic police across the country to issue challans to those caught breaking the laws.

As per the reduced fine announced by the Uttarakhand government, the penalty for driving without a licence is changed to Rs 2,500, while it is pegged at Rs 5,000 under the amended MV Act. Further, driving with an expired licence is changed to Rs 5,000, whereas the fine is Rs 10,000 under the new law.

As per the new MV Act, driving a vehicle which causes pollution attracts a fine of Rs 10,000 but in Uttarakhand, vehicles causing noise or air pollution will attract Rs 2,500 fine and second time penalty is Rs 45,000. For not providing a way for emergency vehicles, the penalty is changed to Rs 5,000, while it is set at Rs 10,000 under the amended MV Act.

The penalty for overloading of vehicles is changed to Rs 2,000 for Light Motor Vehicle and Rs 5,000 for Medium passenger vehicle, with Rs 2,000 fine per extra tonne, while the new Motor Vehicle Act attracts Rs 20,000 for overloading, and Rs 2,000 per extra tonne. In Uttarakhand, the penalty for driving without insurance is changed to Rs 1,000 and Rs 2,000, while is it changed to Rs 2,000 with no exceptions as per the new law.

Live TV

Moreover, the penalty for making illegal modifications on vehicles has been set at Rs 50,000 and for overspeeding, it is set at Rs 2,000 in Uttarakhand. Penalty for speaking on a mobile phone while driving is set at Rs 5,000 in the state.

On August 1, 2019, the Rajya Sabha had cleared the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, 2019 that aims to improve road safety, facilitate citizens in their dealings with transport departments, strengthen rural transport, public transport, and last-mile connectivity through automation, computerization and online services.

The Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, 2019 is based on the recommendations of the Group of Transport Ministers (GoM) of States constituted by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

Hefty challans have been issued by traffic police for violating traffic rules after the implementation of the new MV Act and some of the challan amounts have grabbed headlines too. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, however, justified the strict rules saying they were needed to force people to follow traffic rules.