After highest vaccine doses record of over 88 lakh on June 21, India sees drop in vaccination figures

New Delhi: After administering a record 88.09 lakh vaccine doses on Monday (June 21), the inoculation drive witnessed a fall to over 53.4 lakh vaccine doses on Tuesday, as per Union Health Ministry data at 7 pm.

As per the official data, more than 32,81,562 vaccine doses were administered as first dose and 71,655 jabs given as second dose in the age group 18-44 years on Tuesday. Despite a significant drop in the vaccination figures as compared to Monday, India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage crossed the 29-crore mark, the ministry said in a statement.

Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal have administered the first dose of COVID vaccine to more than 10 lakh beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years, quoted the health ministry’s statement as saying.

Slamming the central government for dip in the vaccination figures on Tuesday, Congress said that inoculation drive is not a "one-day fixture" and alleged that the single-day record spike was a "pre-planned image-booster".

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram said, "Hoard on Sunday, vaccinate on Monday, and go back to limping on Tuesday. That is the secret behind the world 'record' of vaccinations on a 'single day'."

"I am sure the 'feat' will find a place in the Guinness book of records! Who knows, there may be a Nobel Prize for Medicine awarded to the Modi government. 'Modi Hai, Mumkin Hai' must now read 'Modi Hai, Miracle Hai'," the former Union minister added.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh also took a jab at the Centre and tweeted, "Vaccination cannot be seen like a one-day fixture. Clearly, yesterday was a pre-planned, image-booster. Today we have not sustained that level. We simply have to sustain at least 80 lakhs a day for the next four-five months.”

On June 21, Madhya Pradesh administered 16,73,858 COVID-19 vaccine doses, the highest ever among states in the country in a single day so far. There have been allegations that the state "hoarded" its vaccine supply for days to achieve the feat on Monday.

(With agency inputs)

