After Historic Victory In Delhi, BJP Aims For 2026 Bengal Elections

After receiving a historic victory after 27 years in the Delhi Assembly elections, West Bengal BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari has set his sights on the Bengal assembly election and said the state will vote for the saffron party in 2026.

Reacting to the BJP’s massive win in National Capital after securing 48 seats, Adhikari said, "Delhi ki jeet hamari hai...2026 mein Bengal ki baari hai..."

Suvendu Adhikari, the Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, a scathing attack on AAP and said, "AAP-da ki vidaai ho gayi hai'... People have given them a befitting reply..."

"... Only PM Modi can bring back the glory of Delhi and make it a clean city... I campaigned in Bengali-majority areas of Delhi but the infrastructure is in a very bad situation... They had destroyed Delhi... BJP saw an easy victory in most of the Bengali majority areas of Delhi," he added told ANI

He congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the victory in the post on X.

"Huge Victory for @BJP4Delhi I express my heartiest congratulations to Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji for leading from the front and orchestrating this very special victory over 'AAP-da'. Now the People of Delhi will receive the benefits of Double Engine Govt in the National Capital as Mr Farziwal has been swept out of power," Adhikari posted on X.