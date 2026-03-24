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NewsIndiaAfter IAF retires MiG-21 fighter jets, where is entire fleet now? Satellite images reveal
MIG-21 FIGHTER JET

After IAF retires MiG-21 fighter jets, where is entire fleet now? Satellite images reveal

The MiG-21 served the Indian Air Force for 62 years. In September 2025, it was officially retired.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Tarique Anwar|Last Updated: Mar 24, 2026, 04:31 AM IST|Source: Bureau
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After IAF retires MiG-21 fighter jets, where is entire fleet now? Satellite images revealRecent Google Earth imagery of Naliya Air Force Station shows retired MiG-21 fighter jets parked in dispersed formations, indicating their phased retirement and storage at the desert airbase. (Instagram)

MiG-21 Fighter Jet: Over the years, the Indian Air Force (IAF) has flown many fighter jets to defend the country in the skies. From the MiG-29 and MiG-30MKI to Rafale, Tejas and others, the Russia-made MiG-21 has a special place in India’s aviation history. For six decades, it played an active role in protecting Indian airspace and participated in various operations along country’s borders.

The MiG-21 was also deployed in several successful air operations over Pakistan. Notably, it is one of the few fighter jets that managed to take down advanced F-16 aircraft supplied to Pakistan by the United States.

After 62 years of service, the IAF officially retired it in September 2025. Recent satellite images show the MiG-21s still parked at airbases, which has led online debate.

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Dozens of MiG-21s seen in satellite images

Satellite imagery of Naliya Air Force Station in Gujarat has emerged online, showing the aircraft spread across the apron and nearby stands. According to an IDRW report, the images show dozens of delta-wing aircraft lined up neatly.

Some of the planes are under camouflage nets, while others stand in the open and near the desert terrain along the Arabian Sea coast.

These images have led to online debate about Naliya AFS, once a major hub for MiG-21 Bis operations. Since being retired from active service, the base now appears to function as a long-term storage or holding site for the aircraft. This setup is consistent with how the Air Force typically manages retired jets, keeping them on-site for preservation, part removal or final decisions rather than scrapping them immediately.

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