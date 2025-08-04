As India sealed a stunning series win at The Oval, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi couldn't hold back praise for Hyderabad’s own Mohammed Siraj, who played a key role in dismantling England in the fifth and final test of the Anderson-Tendulkar trophy.

The win was hard-fought, dramatic, and one of India’s narrowest in Test history. England began Day five needing only 35 runs with four wickets in hand. However, Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna produced sensational bowling performances to script a turnaround.

In a post on X, Hyderabad MP, Owaisi wrote, “Always a winner@mdsirajofficial! As we say in Hyderabadi, poora khol diye Pasha!”

Always a winner @mdsirajofficial! As we say in Hyderabadi, poora khol diye Pasha! pic.twitter.com/BJFqkBzIl7 — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) August 4, 2025

India vs England 5th Test

India’s thrilling six-run victory over England in the fifth Test at The Oval not only helped them draw the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2-2 but also gave their ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025–27 campaign a much-needed lift.

With this result, India climbed to third place in the WTC standings, having earned 28 points from five matches with a points percentage (PCT) of 46.67.

IANS reported that England started the final day needing just 35 runs with four wickets in hand, but Indian pacers, led by Mohammed Siraj’s five-for, produced a sensational turnaround to snatch their narrowest-ever wins in terms of runs.

England, who were in a strong position to close out the series, now find themselves in fourth place on the WTC table with 26 points and a PCT of 43.33.

According to news agency IANS, ahead of the series start, many had predicted a 1-4 defeat for India, citing the absence of stalwarts like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and R. Ashwin, and a seam-friendly English summer. Yet, under first-time Test captain Gill, a bunch of youngsters rose to the occasion and delivered a result that few had dared to imagine.

(with IANS inputs)