/After Jhotta’s killing, father and sons attacked with swords: When will attacks on those fighting drugs in Punjab stop?

Ludhiana: A father and his two sons were injured in an alleged sword attack in Punjab’s Dhamot village after they opposed suspected drug sales in their neighbourhood and reported the matter to the police. The incident took place in the Payal area of Ludhiana district, where the family claims it had faced hostility over its objections to the alleged drug trade.
The attack follows the killing of Parvinder Singh Jhotta, who fought against drugs in Mansa. People are still demanding justice for his death. The incident highlights the risks faced by residents who report suspected drug sales in their neighbourhoods.
The injured have been identified as Malkeet Singh and his sons, Pawandeep Singh and Lovepreet Singh. All three were taken to the Civil Hospital for treatment.
According to the family, some people living in their neighbourhood had allegedly been selling drugs for a long time. They claimed that vehicles carrying visitors frequently arrived near the suspected sellers’ homes late at night, disturbing the village’s atmosphere.
The family said it had objected to the alleged activity and lodged a complaint with the police.
The dispute allegedly escalated after Aam Aadmi Party MLA Manwinder Singh Giaspura visited the village and asked residents whether drugs were being sold there and who was involved. The family claims it shared information about the people it suspected of selling drugs during the interaction.
According to the family, the alleged attackers targeted them after the MLA left the village. They suspect the assault was carried out because they opposed the alleged drug trade and shared information with the legislator.
The allegations are being investigated by the police.
Social activist Gurdeep Singh Kali condemned the attack and called for strict action against those responsible. He said assaults on people who speak out against drugs were a serious matter and urged the police to ensure that residents could report suspected drug activity without fear.
The Police have registered a case of attempt to murder against four people – Tarwinder Singh alias Kindi, Inderjit Singh, Swarnjit Kaur and Dilpreet Singh.
DSP Harmanpreet Singh said cases related to drug trafficking had previously been registered against the named accused. The police are taking steps to arrest them, he said.
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