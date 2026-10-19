Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /After Jhotta’s killing, father and sons attacked with swords: When will attacks on those fighting drugs in Punjab stop?

After Jhotta’s killing, father and sons attacked with swords: When will attacks on those fighting drugs in Punjab stop?

Three members of a family were injured in an alleged sword attack in Dhamot village of Ludhiana district after they objected to suspected drug sales and shared information with an AAP MLA. The police have registered an attempt to murder case against four people and are investigating the allegations.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Oct 19, 2026, 11:45 PM IST|Updated: Oct 19, 2026, 11:45 PM IST
After Jhotta’s killing, father and sons attacked with swords: When will attacks on those fighting drugs in Punjab stop?
Image Credit: Representational image. (ANI)

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Shraddha Dubey case: Why has UP Police failed to trace model accused in Shiva Sharma’s death?
2
3
4
5