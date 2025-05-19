After Jyoti Malhotra, Is ‘Yatri Doctor’ Next? Netizens Question His Alleged Pakistan Ties

New Delhi: Following the arrest of travel vlogger Jyoti Malhotra’s on charges of espionage for Pakistan’s ISI, another name has emerged under intense public scrutiny – Navankur Chaudhary, popularly known as ‘Yatri Doctor’. A doctor-turned-travel vlogger with over 6.5 lakh Instagram followers and nearly 2 million YouTube subscribers, he now finds himself battling a growing social media storm – with calls for investigation into his connections with Pakistan and his past appearances at the Pakistan High Commission.

The controversy intensified after social media users began circulating his purported videos wherein he can be seen attending events at the Pakistan High Commission, allegedly mocking Indian institutions and appearing with Malhotra.

As allegations surface, X (formerly Twitter) has turned into a virtual battlefield, with users either denouncing or defending the popular YouTuber. While some demand an immediate probe, others believe he is an easy target in a high-voltage narrative.

“This Yatri doctor, aka Navankur, has literally visited villages. The person speaking is practically a walking Mujahedin. He tries tea and constantly mocks India in Pakistan, speaking freely as if his family is inside a Masjid area. How can the Indian government tolerate this behavior from this Desh Drohi?” wrote one Mohit Kamal Rath, a verified X user.

Another user, Rudhan Sharma, wrote, “Navankur Chaudhary aka Yatridoctor should be investigated. He recently travelled Pakistan. He continuously makes fun of India.”

Rahul Kumar raised questions about his silence on key issues: “As the ISI-backed spy network involving travel vloggers is being exposed, #YatriDoctor must also come under the scanner... his patterns are suspicious.”

Some also pointed out his alleged close ties to Jyoti Malhotra. “#YatriDoctor also met Danish, a Pakistan High Commission Officer aka ISI, with Jyoti Malhotra at Pakistan High Commission,” alleged one tweet.

But it was not all condemnation.

Mohit Rath praised another vlogger for setting the right example and claimed Navankur was his friend: “If you ever visit Pakistan, be like Traveling Mantra, not Jyoti Malhotra or Yatri Doctor... he is also friends with Yatri Doctor, but he is a true nationalist.”

Richal offered unconditional support: “Bohot sare log kuch short clips dekh ke 1 din me apna opinion bna rahe hai lekin mai Navankur bhai ke regularly pichle 3 saal se videos dekh raha hu... Ye innocent hai. Without any doubt. #ISupportYatriDoctor.”

‘Fake Narrative Being Spread’

Navankur has broken his silence through an Instagram video, where he called the allegations against him “baseless” and part of a “fake narrative” meant to malign his reputation. He clarified that he has visited Pakistan only once, as part of his goal to travel to all 197 countries.

“Bhai main Pakistan sirf ek baar gaya hoon (I went to Pakistan only once),” he said, addressing the allegations: “I am proud to be Indian. My family members have served in the armed forces.”

He admitted knowing Jyoti Malhotra, but claimed it was only a brief interaction. “She approached me as a fan. I treated her like a fan. I did not know her personally before that day.”

He added that he is not under any official investigation and is ready to fully cooperate with any authorities.

Navankur’s meteoric rise as a content creator who traveled to 144 countries has now hit a rough patch. Once applauded for his global travel goals, his interactions with Pakistan-based officials and now-arrested Jyoti Malhotra are being re-evaluated through the lens of national security.

While no evidence has been made public linking him directly to espionage, the timing of his controversy – just after Malhotra’s arrest – has made him a trending name on social media.

The Bigger Picture

The unfolding narrative now points to a troubling trend – where travel influencers may unwittingly or deliberately fall into diplomatic or intelligence entanglements. With Jyoti Malhotra’s case already raising alarm bells, many believe it is time for Indian authorities to look deeper into who gets access to sensitive spaces, and how these relationships unfold.

As one user starkly put it: “After #JyotiMalhotra’s expose, serious questions must be asked of these two vloggers: Yatri Doctor and Karl Rock.”

The digital courtroom has passed no verdict yet, but in the court of public opinion, the trial has definitely begun.