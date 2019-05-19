After Kedarnath, Badrinath all set to welcome PM Modi

Badrinath: Badrinath temple management is all set to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is scheduled to offer prayers at the ancient shrine dedicated to Lord Vishnu here on Sunday.

"Badrinath Kedarnath Temple Committee is gearing up for a special puja by the Prime Minister," Mohan Prasad Thapiyal, chairman of the committee told ANI.

Thapiyal said that the people of Uttarakhand are very excited to welcome PM Modi in the temple town.

"People of Uttarakhand are very excited to get a glimpse of Modi ji in Badri Dham. Thousands of people are thronging to Badrinath," he said.

Live TV

He added, "There is a wave of happiness in the area due to his visit."

He thanked Modi government for development projects, especially all-weather rail and road connectivity programmes for the temple town.

"Modi had launched two projects of all-weather road and rail connectivity. The work is in full swing. I believe the all-weather road will be completed in the next two years. The train line will also be operational by 2022. We thank Modi ji for these two projects," Thapiyal said.

Prime Minister Modi embarked on a two-day visit to Uttarakhand`s Kedarnath and Badrinath with a visit to the ancient Kedarnath temple. He offered prayers at the innermost sanctum of the temple dedicated to Lord Shiva.

PM Modi circumambulated the temple and later interacted with local officials, even taking time out to monitor the progress of ongoing development works in the area.