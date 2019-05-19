close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Narendra Modi

After Kedarnath, Badrinath all set to welcome PM Modi

"Badrinath Kedarnath Temple Committee is gearing up for a special puja by the Prime Minister," an official said.

After Kedarnath, Badrinath all set to welcome PM Modi

Badrinath: Badrinath temple management is all set to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is scheduled to offer prayers at the ancient shrine dedicated to Lord Vishnu here on Sunday.

"Badrinath Kedarnath Temple Committee is gearing up for a special puja by the Prime Minister," Mohan Prasad Thapiyal, chairman of the committee told ANI.

Thapiyal said that the people of Uttarakhand are very excited to welcome PM Modi in the temple town.

"People of Uttarakhand are very excited to get a glimpse of Modi ji in Badri Dham. Thousands of people are thronging to Badrinath," he said. 

Live TV

He added, "There is a wave of happiness in the area due to his visit."

He thanked Modi government for development projects, especially all-weather rail and road connectivity programmes for the temple town. 

"Modi had launched two projects of all-weather road and rail connectivity. The work is in full swing. I believe the all-weather road will be completed in the next two years. The train line will also be operational by 2022. We thank Modi ji for these two projects," Thapiyal said. 

Prime Minister Modi embarked on a two-day visit to Uttarakhand`s Kedarnath and Badrinath with a visit to the ancient Kedarnath temple. He offered prayers at the innermost sanctum of the temple dedicated to Lord Shiva.

PM Modi circumambulated the temple and later interacted with local officials, even taking time out to monitor the progress of ongoing development works in the area. 

Tags:
Narendra ModiPM Modi Kedarnath visitBadrinath
Next
Story

Congress asks EC to not allow PM Modi to travel with motorcade in Varanasi on Sunday

Must Watch

PT40M2S

Taal Thok Ke: Is Opposition scared of Failure in LS Polls?