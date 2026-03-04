After Khamenei's death, CM Omar Abdullah convenes key meeting, urges people to maintain harmony in J-K

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah convened a high-level meeting with religious leaders and civil society members in Srinagar to address the fallout from the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

The meeting began with condolences over the demise of Ayatollah Khamenei, followed by Fateha prayers for the departed souls, including schoolgirls and others who lost their lives in the strikes on Iran.

The meeting collectively condemned the assassination of Ayatollah Khamenei, which occurred during US-Israel airstrikes in Iran on February 28, 2026.

Calling Ayatollah Khamenei a martyr, Abdullah described the action as a "blatant violation of international laws" and questioned the legal right of external powers to carry out such strikes.

The Chief Minister urged the people of Jammu and Kashmir to maintain communal harmony and express their grief through "lawful and peaceful means". He emphasised that while emotions are high, expressions of mourning must remain responsible to prevent unrest.

Prominent religious leaders, social activists, academics, educationists, retired bureaucrats, and representatives of trade bodies also participated in the meeting. Participants urged the administration to show sympathy toward mourners and called for the release of youth detained during recent protests. Participants also appealed to the people to maintain peace, calm and brotherhood during the mourning period.

Civil society members urged the administration to deal with protesters and mourners with understanding and compassion, while allowing peaceful gatherings to express grief. They also called for the release of detainees held in recent days and sought the withdrawal of FIRs registered against youth who had taken to the streets to mourn the death of the Iranian leader.

Regarding detentions and cases registered during recent protests, the Chief Minister assured participants that he would raise the matter at the highest level and advocate for a soft and lenient approach, especially towards youth, and also assured that the peaceful mourning, protest in mosques or shrines, must be allowed, which will be discussed with the administration.

Abdullah addressed concerns regarding Kashmiri students and residents currently stranded in Iran, assuring participants that the state government is in close coordination with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to ensure their safe return.

Chief Minister said he has been in constant contact with the Ministry of External Affairs to ensure their safety and facilitate their return. He informed that students are being shifted to safer locations for evacuation through land routes as flights in the region remain suspended.

He also assured that diplomatic channels would be used to request that Iranian educational institutions not penalise students who choose to return to India due to the ongoing situation.

The killing of Ayatollah Khamenei sparked widespread protests across the Kashmir Valley, leading to strict security restrictions for the last two days and continuing tomorrow. It also led to the closure of educational institutions until March 7, and curtailment of internet speed to maintain law and order.