After Long Wait, Delhi Likely To Get New CM Today: Eyes On THESE Key Faces For Top Post

After a long hiatus, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which stormed back to power in the national capital after 27 years, is likely to end the suspense over Delhi’s new CM today. This comes more than 10 days after the saffron party registered a thumping win in the Delhi Assembly polls, ending the 10-year rule of the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

The announcement of the new Delhi CM is likely to come after the Legislative Party meeting today. Following the declaration of the new CM, the swearing-in ceremony will take place on February 20 at Ramlila Maidan.

As Delhi braces itself for a new CM, several names are doing the rounds and are being seen as probable faces for the top post. Take a look at the list of probable faces for the CM’s char in Delhi.

1. Parvesh Verma: Son of former Delhi CM Sahib Singh Verma, Parvesh Verma is leading the race of probable candidates for the CM’s post. He emerged as the biggest name in these polls, pulling off a major upset by defeating former CM and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal in the New Delhi constituency. His strong RSS-backed lineage and experience as a two-time MP from West Delhi make him a formidable candidate. His victory over Kejriwal has given him significant political clout, positioning him as a frontrunner for the top post.

2. Ashish Sood: Ashish Sood, a senior BJP leader and former in-charge of the South Delhi Municipal Corporation, is another strong contender for the top post. Sood bagged victory from the Janakpuri assembly constituency with 68,986 votes. His administrative experience and leadership in municipal governance could work in his favour. Additionally, his role as BJP’s in-charge for Goa and co-in-charge for Jammu and Kashmir reflects the party’s trust in his organizational abilities.

3. Vijender Gupta: Former Delhi BJP president Vijender Gupta has also emerged as a strong contender for the CM post. Winning from Rohini for the third consecutive time with a margin of over 37,000 votes, Gupta has considerable legislative experience. He previously served as the leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly and has been an influential voice against the policies of Arvind Kejriwal’s AAP. His familiarity with the political landscape in the national capital could ensure an edge for him in the leadership race.

4. Satish Upadhyay: Satish Upadhyay, another former president of the saffron party’s Delhi unit. He is also in contention after bagging the Malviya Nagar constituency. A close associate of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Upadhyay is seen as a trusted party strategist. His past role as vice-chairman of the New Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) and co-in-charge for the BJP’s Madhya Pradesh unit highlights his governance experience. His ties with the RSS leadership could be a decisive factor in his candidacy.

5. Shikha Roy: Amid all the speculations, it has also been predicted that the BJP is mulling a woman for the top post in the national capital. If the saffron camp opts for a woman candidate, Shikha Roy could be a top choice. She defeated AAP’s Saurabh Bharadwaj in the Greater Kailash constituency by 3,188 votes. Roy, known for her organizational skills and ground connect, has been instrumental in strengthening BJP’s base in South Delhi. Her victory over an AAP heavyweight has elevated her political standing, making her a strong potential CM face.

6. Rekha Gupta: Another woman leader in the mix is Rekha Gupta, who won from Shalimar Bagh with a margin of over 29,000 votes against AAP’s Bandana Kumari. Gupta has served in multiple leadership roles within the party and has a strong foothold among women voters. If BJP decides to prioritize gender representation, she could be a serious contender for the chief ministerial post.