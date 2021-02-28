हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Coronavirus

After Maharashtra, Gujarat lockdown extended in THIS state amid surge in COVID-19 cases

Tamil Nadu has extended the existing state-wide lockdown till March 31. The Tamil Nadu government has put in place centre’s guidelines for containing the spread of COVID-19 cases. Adding to this, the district administration will be taking appropriate COVID-19 measures. 

Representational Image

Chennai: Tamil Nadu has extended the existing state-wide lockdown till March 31. The Tamil Nadu government has put in place centre’s guidelines for containing the spread of COVID-19 cases.

The TOI reports, the order directed the district administration to make sure of strict enforcement of measures to prevent and manage Covid 19 and can as far as possible use provision of section 144.

Adding to this, the district administration will be taking appropriate COVID-19 measures, including social distancing and ensuring everyone wears a mask. Moreover, spitting in public places will be penalised.

Meanwhile, other states like Maharashtra and Gujarat are also witnessing massive surge in coronavirus cases and the respective state governments have extended the  lockdown in some districts. 

In Amravati and Achalpur cities, lockdown was extended for a week in view of the coronavirus situation, while restrictions were also imposed for the weekend in Nagpur, Buldhana and Yavatmal. Adjoining Achalpur, Anjangaon Surji town will also remain under lockdown till 6 am on March 8.

The Gujarat government has extended the night curfew in four major cities Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara and Rajkot by another 15 days, the curfew was supposed to end on February 28.

