After deadly Malviya Nagar fire, massive blaze in Delhi’s Tughlakabad killed three

New Delhi: Close on the heels of deadly fire in South Delhi’s Malviaya Nagar, where 21 people had lost their lives, including foreign nationals, another massive blaze broke out in a building in Tughlakabad area in the early hours of Friday and killed three people.

Six people have been rescued so far by the Delhi Fire Service (DFS) staff and were rushed to a nearby hospital with the help of Centralised Accident and Trauma Services (CATS), officials said.

According to the fire department, at least eight injured people were evacuated earlier and taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre for treatment.

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The blaze erupted at a building located in Gali No. 1, near Naya Tara Apartment on Madhyam Marg, under the jurisdiction of Okhla Fire Station-1 (OKH-1).

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DFS' Assistant Divisional Officer (ADO) Yashwant Singh Meena said that the building comprises a ground floor and five upper floors and is situated in a narrow street. It posed challenges for rescue and firefighting operations.

According to the fire department, multiple emergency calls reporting a building fire and people trapped inside were received between 2:35 am and 2:37 am.

In response, the department dispatched three water tenders, two water bowsers, one breathing support unit and one Quick Response Vehicle. An additional water tender/light fire unit was later rushed to the spot following several distress calls.

Along with ADO Meena, the firefighting and rescue operation was led by Station Training Officer (STO) Mukul Bhardwaj, Station Officer (SO) Samarth Lal and Station Officer (SO) Raj Kumar.

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Preliminary information from the fire department said that the fire originated in vehicles parked inside the house. Firefighters launched rescue operations after reports that several occupants were trapped inside the building.

At 3:45 am, ADO Meena said that the fire had been brought under control. At 4:00 am, the DFS issued a stop message, saying that firefighting operations had been completed. Rescue efforts continued even after the fire was contained.

Firefighters also rescued one more person from the building during the final phase of the operation, taking the total number of people rescued by DFS personnel to six.