After Massive AWS Outage, Amazon Says Service Back Online

Amazon on Monday (local time) informed that its systems are largely back online after a massive outage that was caused by technical issues within Amazon Web Services (AWS).

The AWS is the tech giant's cloud computing arm. However, according to news agency ANI, while the company stated it had "fully mitigated" the problem, users continued to experience residual delays across several services.

ANI reported, citing CNN, that the disruption, which began overnight, temporarily brought down numerous high-profile websites, apps, and essential digital platforms across the world.

What Was Affected In AWS Outage?

Social media apps including Snapchat and Facebook, gaming platforms such as Fortnite and Roblox, streaming services including Disney+ and Hulu, and even essential services like Delta Air Lines and United Airlines experienced service failures.

Financial institutions and crypto platforms, including Coinbase, also reported issues.

Perplexity, the AI firm, and various smart home devices connected through Amazon's ecosystem were also affected.

During the outage, several companies took to social media to update their users and provide reassurance.

Coinbase confirmed that all customer funds remained safe, while Perplexity AI acknowledged the disruption and attributed it to AWS infrastructure issues.

AWS Outage

According to CNN, AWS confirmed at 1:26 am ET (10:56 am IST) that it was experiencing "significant error rates for requests".

The issue was later identified as a fault in the Domain Name System (DNS), which functions as the internet's address directory, converting user-friendly web domains into numerical IP addresses understood by servers.

Notably, CNN also reported although the data remained secure, users were unable to access it, effectively separating many applications from their back-end systems.

By 6:35 am ET (4:05 pm IST), Amazon confirmed that the DNS problem had been resolved.

The company recommended that affected businesses clear their caches, temporary storage used to speed up service, to fully restore operations.

As per ANI, AWS also stated that it was monitoring lingering issues affecting other services, including EC2, a virtual server platform critical to many business applications, CNN reported.

While the company has not yet disclosed full details about the cause of the outage, it is expected to release a comprehensive postmortem report in the coming days, as reported by CNN.

AWS was originally developed to manage Amazon's own server capacity during high-traffic periods, has grown into one of the world's largest cloud computing platforms, serving governments, banks, media companies, startups, and multinational corporations alike.

