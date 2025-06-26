New Delhi: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan's viral cybercrime awareness caller tune, part of the Central Government's campaign to spread awareness about rising cases of cybercrime and fraud, has been discontinued as the campaign officially ends this Thursday.

According to NDTV reports, the government has decided to withdraw the pre-recorded message — which played each time a user made a phone call starting today.

The megastar had lent his voice to the initiative aimed at educating the public about digital safety. The caller tune, which played before calls connected, featured Big B advising listeners on common cyber threats like phishing, online scams, and identity theft.

'The campaign has come to an end, and therefore, the caller tune will be removed from today,' as per the news outlet citing a source

The decision reportedly follows widespread public complaints about delays during emergency calls and general annoyance with the repetitive message.

Recently, megastar Amitabh Bachchan responded to trolls who mocked him over his viral cybercrime awareness caller tune. His witty and savage tweet quickly went viral as well.

On June 23, Big B posted a random tweet on X (formerly Twitter) stating, 'Ji haan huzoor, main bhi ek prashansak hoon. Toh?' (Yes, sir, I’m a fan too. So??).

An X user, trolled him by writing, 'Toh phone pe bolna band kro bhay' (So stop saying it on the phone), criticising the actor for his cybercrime caller tune.

to which, Big B reacted with a savage response, 'Sarkar ko bolo bhai, unhone jo kaha humne kar diya' (Tell the government, I did what they told me to do).

This isn't the first time Big B has come under fire for lending his voice to a public awareness caller tune. Previously, he faced backlash for a Covid-19 precaution message, which drew criticism after he and some of his family members tested positive. A PIL was even filed in the Delhi High Court, requesting the removal of his voice from the tune.

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in the Tamil action drama Vettaiyan alongside Rajinikanth.