/After Mohan Yadav land row, BJP fires back at Congress with Kharge land scam

“The first case of land grabbing I want to present to you is the Siddhartha Vihar Trust, which was granted by the KIAD (Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board) in 2024, when the Congress government was in power in Karnataka... The stated purpose was Research and Development in Aerospace and Defence. The market rate for this five-acre plot is now Rs 100 crore...This should have been given to an industrial or aerospace trust,” said Bhandari.