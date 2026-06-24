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  • /After Mohan Yadav land row, BJP fires back at Congress with Kharge land scam

After Mohan Yadav land row, BJP fires back at Congress with Kharge land scam

BJP leader Pradeep Bhandari alleged that Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and his son (Priyank Kharge - Minister in the Karnataka Government) are looting land through a trust called Siddharth Vihar Trust. 

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Akash Sinha
Published: Jun 24, 2026, 03:07 PM IST|Updated: Jun 24, 2026, 03:08 PM IST
After Mohan Yadav land row, BJP fires back at Congress with Kharge land scam
Image Credit: X/Congress/BJP

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