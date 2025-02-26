After Months Of Dry Spell, Kashmir Welcomes Fresh Rain And Snow, Providing Relief To People

Kashmir Valley has received fresh snowfall in higher reaches, while rain has lashed the plains since yesterday. This much-needed precipitation has ended the months-long dry spell and provided relief to the people. Kashmir's top tourist destinations, including Sonamarg and Gulmarg, along with surrounding areas, experienced a fresh blanket of heavy snow, while the plains, including the capital city of Srinagar, were drenched in rain. This shift in weather has led to a significant drop in daytime temperatures.

The Indian Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for Jammu and Kashmir on February 26, followed by an orange alert on February 27. Another orange alert has been issued for Jammu, along with a yellow alert for the Kashmir region on February 28. The advisory warns of moderate to heavy rain and snow during this period, which may disrupt surface and air traffic.

In the past 24 hours, the higher elevations of Jammu and Kashmir have witnessed light to moderate precipitation, with heavy snowfall reported in several upper areas. The IMD forecasts that the weather will remain generally cloudy, with light to moderate rain and snow expected across both divisions until February 28.

Officials have issued a cautionary advisory regarding potential disruptions in surface transport, particularly on key routes such as Sadhna Pass, Razdhan Pass, the Sonamarg-Zojila-Gumri axis, and Mughal Road. Travelers, tourists, and transporters are urged to plan their journeys accordingly and stay updated with official weather reports. Farmers are also advised to suspend irrigation and other agricultural activities during this period.